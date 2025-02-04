Bianca Censori and her looks Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the red carpet of the Grammys 2025. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Kanye West and Bianca Censori make headlines with this Grammy look. Image: Imago Still all wrapped up, the couple appeared in Paris in February 2024. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage Also in February 2024, West and Censori wore this look to Milan Fashion Week. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage In fall 2023, the couple visited Venice. Image: instagram.com/night_time_accra/ Bianca Censori and her looks Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the red carpet of the Grammys 2025. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa Kanye West and Bianca Censori make headlines with this Grammy look. Image: Imago Still all wrapped up, the couple appeared in Paris in February 2024. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage Also in February 2024, West and Censori wore this look to Milan Fashion Week. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage In fall 2023, the couple visited Venice. Image: instagram.com/night_time_accra/

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, always catches the eye with her daring outfits. Who is the Australian woman who regularly makes headlines with her gauzy looks?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, makes headlines with extremely revealing outfits, most recently at the Grammys 2025.

The Australian, who studied architecture and is a former Yeezy designer, comes from a family with a criminal background.

There is speculation about the significance of her sensational looks. Show more

Bianca Censori (30) always makes headlines with her daring and strange outfits.

No other celebrity shows up on - and off - the red carpet so often with virtually nothing on her body. And she also seems to enjoy the flurry of flashbulbs.

Who is Kanye West's wife (47) actually? And why does she often show up in naked jumpsuits?

The Australian and the rapper have been married since December 2022. A marriage with highs and lows. In October 2024, separation rumors made the rounds and several newspapers reported on it. There was even talk of a divorce.

It was rumored that the rapper wanted to start a life in Tokyo without his wife. The lawyers never confirmed the report.

Bianca Censori studied architecture

The Australian will be employed by West's company Yeezy as a designer in 2020.

Censori has a bachelor's and master's degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne. From July 2017 to June 2020, she was an architecture student at DP Toscano Architects before joining Yeezy in November 2020, as she stated on LinkedIn, reports "elle.com".

Censori was drawn to architecture from an early age: "As a child, I was always drawn to creative, mostly artistic activities. I always wanted to be a sculptor, and for me architecture is the combination of art and pragmatism. It is the greatest artistic gesture we can bring to the earth," she said in an interview published in November 2021.

As a child, she spent a lot of time with her aunt, who constantly exposed her to art, film and architecture. Censori: "She awakened my love of design and gave me an eye for aesthetics that I was able to maintain into adulthood."

Censori comes from a mafia family

"Dailymail Australia reported last year that Bianca Censori's uncle is embroiled in a nasty legal battle and has to pay his own legal fees. Eris Censori, who was once sentenced to death in Western Australia for the murder of a waiter, was dubbed the "Al Capone of Melbourne" before his life of crime collapsed.

The newspaper revealed in May 2024 that the notorious criminal was facing a life sentence after he was caught in a police raid living with a suspected pedophile.

Leo Censori was convicted of heroin possession in 1982 and served jail time. More interesting is his brother, Eris.



Eris (sic. Eric) Censori is Bianca’s uncle. He was sentenced to death in 1982 for murder but was saved when Australia banned capital punishment in 1984. pic.twitter.com/Gow7gLUCQ4 — Eyes Wide Open 👁️ (@Eyes_wideopentv) August 13, 2024

Censori's father, Elia Leo Censori, is a criminal, according to the report. He was sent to prison for two years for possession of weapons and drug trafficking. According to his ex-wife, he was even an important cartel member in the 1980s and was involved in the gambling business.

Censori's looks a statement?

No matter where the celebrity couple appear - Censori has been sporting daring looks of late. Whether in conservative Italy or, as recently, on the red carpet of the Grammys 2025.

We can only speculate as to why the Australian presents herself like this. Is the look supposed to be a statement? If so, what does it stand for? Or does Kanye West want these appearances in gauzy nothingness? That is not known.

What is clear is that the hip-hop mogul has had mental health problems for some time. In a cover story for Vogue magazine in 2019, Kim Kardashian (44) mentioned that her husband suffers from bipolar disorder. The mood of sufferers fluctuates between mania and depression.

