Give school marks for the songs of the ESC stars and show who is at the top of your list. The Eurovision Song Contest school grades check - from 6 to 1.
Final spurt before the ESC 2026 in Vienna: the mega show is just around the corner and rehearsals are in full swing,
Now it's your turn - rate all the acts in the school grade check and declare your favorite.
It's easy to take part: play the chorus and give the song a grade - just like in the Swiss school system. 1 is failing, 4 is sufficient and 6 is the best grade.
Eurovision 2026 – Deine Noten
Bewerte alle 35 Songs mit einer Schweizer Schulnote. Tipp: Refrain abspielen, dann benoten.
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The video interview with Veronica Fusaro