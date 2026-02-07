Pop singer Andrea Berg is an avowed fan of VfB Stuttgart - and not just from a distance. For a while, she even arranged her concert dates so that they didn't clash with home matches. Picture: Bernd Weissbrod/dpa

She likes football, loves hearty food and has no desire for adventure: you probably don't know these eight facts about German pop star Andrea Berg yet.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you For decades, singer Andrea Berg has been one of the most consistent greats of the German-speaking music scene.

With record sales, sold-out tours and a fan base that extends far beyond the pop audience.

But despite their huge popularity and public presence, there are things that not everyone knows. Here are eight fun facts about the 60-year-old German pop queen. Show more

Andrea Berg is not called Andrea Berg

When she was born on January 28, 1966 as the daughter of a paramedic and a family woman, Andrea Berg was not called Andrea Berg: the pop singer was born Andrea Zellen. Today, since her marriage to her second husband Ulrich Ferber, her real name is Andrea Ferber.

She chose her stage name not for reasons of dramaturgy or marketing strategy, but for practical reasons, as she revealed in an interview with "Bild": "In 1992, I signed my first record contract with Intercord in Stuttgart. On the way back to Cologne, my producer Eugen Römer said that I now needed an artist name."

Together they "spun around in our euphoria", says Berg: "It was the time of Claudia Jung, Nicole and Kristina Bach. We drove through hill and dale - and came up with Andrea Berg. Short and snappy, AB, the first letters in the alphabet. Berg associates, it goes upwards."

She was married to a pop star

They are one heart and one soul, and have been since 2007. But before pop singer Andrea Berg married sports manager and hotelier Ulrich "Uli" Ferber, she was married to another man. And he is no stranger to the pop music industry.

He is Olaf Henning, a pop composer and singer whose biggest hit "Cowboys and Indians" is one of the best-known pop songs of the last 25 years.

Nevertheless, he is still overshadowed by his ex in terms of fame. Henning and Berg had been married since 2002, but divorced again in 2004.

She is not afraid of death

Andrea Berg has been involved in hospice work for many years; in her home town of Krefeld, she visited terminally ill patients in hospital herself: "Accompanying these people is an important part of my life," she said in an interview with the "HNA" newspaper in 2010.

Her commitment is no coincidence: before Berg became a well-known singer, she worked as a nurse. Berg described the experiences she "had in oncology" as "very formative".

She continued: "Back then, people were dying alone in hospitals somewhere. The approach of palliative medicine, that every person has a right to a pain-free, self-determined death, has only emerged in recent years. It's still a taboo subject."

She is not the adventurous type

While her shows offer great emotion, visual opulence and daring elements and she even called an album "Adventure" in 2011, Andrea Berg prefers to keep her feet on the ground in her private life:

She is "not an adventurous person", the pop star said in an interview. Climbing, parachuting or deep-sea diving are not for her.

"I don't even ride rollercoasters," said Andrea Berg. And continues: "Challenging fate without need is not my thing. I only have as much adventure as I need. My guardian angels have enough to do with me as it is."

She is a fan of VfB Stuttgart

Andrea Berg is an avowed fan of VfB Stuttgart - and not just from a distance. For a while, she even arranged her concert dates so that they didn't clash with home matches.

"At some point, that was no longer possible," said the singer in a recent interview. "But I still try to come to the stadium as often as possible and hold my husband's hand in difficult times."

She herself also tends to keep a low profile when she goes to the stadium: "I don't get loud. But I do get angry, because the boys are close to my heart."

And that is to be understood literally - because for her, it's not the sport that's in the foreground, watching is "more about the people and not so much about the soccer", says Berg.

She likes hearty food

Andrea Berg is 60 years old. But you can hardly see her age on the singer's face. That's no coincidence, because she pays attention to her lifestyle: when she's preparing for a tour, she "only eats fish, vegetables and salad". She also goes running and spends time on a cross trainer.

But that doesn't mean she wants to give up indulgence: "When I'm out and about in Munich, for example, I go out for a roast pork with dumplings. I have to do that once in a while."

She has written a cookbook

Andrea Berg not only writes songs, but also recipes: With "Meine Seelenküche", she even published her own cookbook. She also now grows her own grapes. However, nobody need be afraid that Berg, who also runs a hotel with her husband, will switch completely to the restaurant business at some point.

So far, she has enjoyed both professions: "I enjoy bringing the food, the beer or the Viertle to my restaurant just as much as being on tour with my team," she said in an interview.

She continued: "And the cookbook is a very nice connection. 'Meine Seelenküche': you caress the soul and the palate, for me they belong together. And that's why it makes sense that I now grow my own grapes."

Andrea Berg and Helene Fischer like each other

Of course, many in the media would have liked to see Andrea Berg and Helene Fischer competing for the title of German pop queen. But both artists appreciate each other and have always been respectful of each other.

Nevertheless, it is clear that Andrea Berg is behind Helene Fischer in most key figures. With one exception: Andrea Berg has been number one in the German album charts a total of 14 times - significantly more often than Helene Fischer with eight number one albums.

Her "Best Of" from 2001 was particularly long-lived, lasting 349 weeks in the charts, which was long considered a record. Only Helene Fischer's compilation later narrowly surpassed this mark. In Austria, however, Berg is still ahead: the 670 chat weeks of her "Best Of" are still unmatched there today.

