Beatrice Egli is expecting top-class guests on her TV show on Saturday - and of course there will be a lot of singing too. The rehearsals were a little complicated this time. The 36-year-old is in poor health.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, April 19, 8.15 pm, ARD will be showing another edition of the "Beatrice Egli Show".

As always, Beatrice Egli is expecting an illustrious number of celebrity guests.

It has only now become known that the broadcast of the show was briefly on the brink.

The reason: the rehearsals could not go ahead as planned after Beatrice Egli suffered an injury shortly beforehand. Show more

On Easter Saturday evening, April 19, the Schlager fans among TV viewers will get their money's worth: Beatrice Egli has invited top-class guests to her TV show, which will be shown on the ARD channel.

The recording of the hit show took place at the beginning of the month. The singer has now shared several videos and photos on Instagram showing her preparing for the show.

Die-hard Egli fans will immediately notice that instead of standing in the TV studio, the singer is usually lying on a couch.

Beatrice Egli has pinched a nerve

"I told you the show would be really relaxed," jokes Beatrice Egli in one of the videos with her team. But the situation doesn't seem to have been really pleasant.

The reason why the singer had to complete most of the rehearsals for the "Beatrice Egli Show" lying down this time:

The 36-year-old was suffering from pain because her health was not good. Shortly before the first day of rehearsals, Beatrice Egli wrote in her Instagram post, "I pincheda nerve".

"Close your eyes and keep going and make sure that you can stand, walk and wear high heels until the day of the recording": Beatrice Egli has a pinched nerve. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

However, giving up was not an option for the woman who has also climbed the Matterhorn.

And that's why, Egli continues: "Close your eyes and keep going and always make it clear that you can stand, walk and wear high heels again until the day of the recording."

Recordings could finally take place after all

According to insiders, it was not initially foreseeable whether Beatrice Egli would really be fit enough for the recording of her TV show.

The fact is: the recordings were able to take place after all. Which may also have something to do with Beatrice Egli's positive attitude, as she wrote on Instagram:

"The rehearsals were very intense. Sometimes lying down, sometimes standing up, I went through everything. But we never stop being in a good mood, dancing, laughing and living."

More videos from the department