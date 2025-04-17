Rehearsals despite nasty painWhy Beatrice Egli has been lying flat for the last few days
Bruno Bötschi
17.4.2025
Beatrice Egli is expecting top-class guests on her TV show on Saturday - and of course there will be a lot of singing too. The rehearsals were a little complicated this time. The 36-year-old is in poor health.
On Easter Saturday evening, April 19, the Schlager fans among TV viewers will get their money's worth: Beatrice Egli has invited top-class guests to her TV show, which will be shown on the ARD channel.
The recording of the hit show took place at the beginning of the month. The singer has now shared several videos and photos on Instagram showing her preparing for the show.