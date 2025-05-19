The rumor mill was churning, but in the end ESC fans had to do without a performance by mega-star Céline Dion. Picture: Jens Büttner/dpa

Fans hoped until the last minute that Céline Dion would return to the Eurovision Song Contest - but the big moment didn't happen. The reasons lie in an illness that leaves little time for planning.

Samuel Walder

Despite months of speculation and concrete preparations, Céline Dion did not perform at the ESC final in Basel

Whether the mega-star was in Basel at all remains unclear to this day.

ESC officials confirmed that talks with Dion were ongoing until shortly before the show and that even they were surprised by the momentum of the rumors.

Dion's health condition due to stiff person syndrome ultimately made a performance impossible. Show more

The stage was set, expectations were high - but in the end the big moment failed to materialize: Céline Dion, the former ESC winner and world star, did not perform at the final evening of the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. And this despite the fact that the rumor mill had literally boiled over shortly before the show.

Reto Peritz, co-general project manager of the ESC, confirmed to Radio SRF 1 that they had been in personal contact with the Canadian singer until shortly before the final.

But then came the disillusionment: "She wasn't in the hall," said Peritz. He left it open whether she was in Basel at all - "All I know is that she wasn't in the hall."

Edi Estermann, Head of Communication at the ESC, also emphasized that two scenarios were open until the very end. "It would have been great to have her. But it was her decision." Ultimately, the developments were only followed "like the fans" from the media.

"We were also amazed at the many newspaper articles, some of them about things we didn't know anything about ourselves," says Reto Peritz, putting the many speculations into perspective.

Sightings, speculation - and a TV moment that fell through

Rumors that Céline Dion had been spotted in Basel made the rounds shortly before the start of the show. Jean-Marc Richard, ESC commentator for French-speaking Switzerland, told RTS: "Yes, Céline Dion is in Basel."

However, it is uncertain whether she will perform. Internal changes to the television production process added fuel to the fire.

For a long time, it had looked as if Dion could at least perform with a video greeting. This message could still be seen during rehearsals - in the final, the slot suddenly remained empty.

A comeback that never happened

For many fans, it would have been an emotional comeback: Céline Dion on the ESC stage, over 35 years after her victory for Switzerland. It would have been her first performance since the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

However, Dion has been suffering from stiff person syndrome since 2022, a rare neurological disease that is accompanied by severe muscle spasms and stiffness - a performance would only have been possible if she was in stable form on the day.

Peritz emphasized: "We tried everything to make it possible. But health comes first." Estermann also confirmed the constant ups and downs and emphasized that health was more important. The hope was there - right to the end. But the stage remained empty, and with it a place in the hearts of many ESC fans.

