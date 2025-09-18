Pop star Ed Sheeran has said he turned down an offer to fly into space. Picture: dpa

Setting a world record in space? Pop star Ed Sheeran has said that he received an offer to travel to zero gravity - and turned it down.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pop singer Katy Perry sang the song "What a wonderful World" on her flight into space last April.

Her British music colleague Ed Sheeran would have preferred not to make such a performance, according to his own statement.

"Man, I'm not doing it, I've got kids. I'm not taking the risk," said the 34-year-old. Show more

According to Ed Sheeran, he turned down the offer to perform in space.

"Some time ago, I was offered the chance to go into space," the 34-year-old told the British radio station BBC Radio 2. He was supposed to perform there, "a first gig in space".

He turned down the offer because the idea scared him "terribly", Sheeran explained.

Ed Sheeran: "I'm not doing this, I have kids"

"Man, I'm not doing it, I've got kids. I'm not taking the risk. For what? To achieve a Guinness World Record or something like that?" He said he didn't want to risk his children no longer having a father.

The pop star has two daughters with his wife Cherry Seaborn, who were born in 2020 and 2022.

Ed Sheeran did not reveal in the radio interview who had offered him the flight into space, including the performance. Last April, a flight into space, in which Katy Perry, among others, took part, caused a sensation.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had sent the US pop star as well as his own partner Lauren Sánchez, presenter Gayle King and some female scientists into weightlessness for a few minutes.

As King later reported, Perry sang the Louis Armstrong song "What a wonderful World" in the rocket.

More videos from the department