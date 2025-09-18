He turned down the offer because the idea scared him "terribly", Sheeran explained.
Ed Sheeran: "I'm not doing this, I have kids"
"Man, I'm not doing it, I've got kids. I'm not taking the risk. For what? To achieve a Guinness World Record or something like that?" He said he didn't want to risk his children no longer having a father.
The pop star has two daughters with his wife Cherry Seaborn, who were born in 2020 and 2022.
Ed Sheeran did not reveal in the radio interview who had offered him the flight into space, including the performance. Last April, a flight into space, in which Katy Perry, among others, took part, caused a sensation.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had sent the US pop star as well as his own partner Lauren Sánchez, presenter Gayle King and some female scientists into weightlessness for a few minutes.
As King later reported, Perry sang the Louis Armstrong song "What a wonderful World" in the rocket.