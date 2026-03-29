Falco became internationally famous with hits such as "Der Kommissar" and "Rock Me Amadeus". The Viennese singer died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic on February 6, 1998. He was 40 years old. Herbert Pfarrhofer/APA/epa/dpa

"Rock Me Amadeus" was Falco's biggest hit, the song even topped the US charts 40 years ago. But he of all people, Falco, hated the song more than anything. What did he have against the catchy tune?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Rock Me Amadeus" was the first German-language song to become a number 1 hit in the USA 40 years ago and made Falco famous worldwide.

However, Falco himself rejected the song, considered it artistically questionable and only recorded it under pressure from his management.

Despite the enormous success, Falco remained aloof, as the hit put him under pressure to succeed and caused him to have doubts about future achievements. Show more

Many pop fans celebrate this song - to this day. "Rock Me Amadeus" is loved worldwide and made music history: exactly 40 years ago, the Falco hit was the first German-language track to storm the US charts to number 1. A global triumph for the Viennese. But one person, of all people, couldn't stand the mega-hit: Falco himself.

Hans Hölzel, the real name of the "Falcon", was at war with "Rock Me Amadeus" from the very beginning. Even the demo of the song that Dutch producers Rob and Ferdi Bolland ("In The Army Now") had sent to Falco's team made him uncomfortable. Back then, in 1984, it was the time of "Amadeus", the feature film about the brilliant composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The Bolland brothers had seen the film in the cinema and composed "Rock Me Amadeus" as a result. Everyone at the studio "quickly realized" that it would be a worldwide hit, said Horst Bork, Falco's manager at the time, in an interview with "einestages". Allen - "except for Hans".

Falco sang "Rock Me Amadeus" "with the greatest resistance"

Falco didn't actually want to sing the song. "Rock Me Amadeus" was repugnant to him - he even spoke of "corpse tampering". Then there was his Viennese pride: bowing down to Mozart? Unthinkable for him. "I'm no Mozartkugel", Falco is said to have said again and again, recalls music manager and author Bork in an interview with Südwestrundfunk in October 2025.

In the end, Falco was persuaded. Or was there pressure involved? "I only sang this title with the greatest resistance and under pressure from my management!" said Falco. Said it - and then got the best out of himself. Even though he was drunk as a skunk at the microphone and producer Rob Bolland had to prompt him with the lyrics, as Ferdi Bolland recalled in an interview. Everyone was happy with the result. "He 'threw' the song onto the tape within two hours, without any major changes," says Bork, "and that was the version that made it."

In the end - all was far from well. Falco also got in the way when shooting the music video. It was as if he wanted to claim the characteristics of Mozart in the song for himself. "He was so exalted. That was exactly his flair." The flair of the music video also included the outlandish colorful wig that Falco had to wear in the role of Mozart, which was intended to identify the composer as a punk of his time. However, Falco did not consider the garish outfit to be punk at all. "I am kaa Woama", he said. Which translated means: "I am not a warm brother."

Then, despite everything, came success. The redeeming success. Falco's second studio album "Junge Römer" (1984) had fallen short of expectations commercially. There was therefore enormous pressure on the singer and his colleagues to build on the success of their debut "Einzelhaft" (1982) with the third album "Falco 3" (1985) and especially with "Rock Me Amadeus", the first single release. They succeeded with flying colors. The song in particular surpassed everything that had gone before when it not only reached the top spot in the German, Austrian and British charts, but also topped the US Billboard charts on March 29, 1986.

But even now Falco could not reconcile himself with "Rock Me Amadeus". Although he was pleased with the success, he was also worried. Above all, the number one news from the USA depressed his mood. After all, success was also a benchmark, and it was now so high that he felt anxious. "Now it's over", Falco is said to have said, this exalted, self-confident pop provocateur, who was driven by doubts and fears under the surface. "It's over now," he said. "I'll never do it again."

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