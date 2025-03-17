Some time ago, Hansi Hinterseer's father (71), Ernst Hinterseer (93), told Revue Heute magazine that he "unfortunately doesn't have a good relationship" with his son. "That's over, that's done," he said at the time.
The pop star doesn't have a close relationship with his mother Josefine either. And that won't be able to change, because as "Bunte" reports, Josefine passed away on August 31 last year at the age of 91.
While she still hoped in an interview with Freizeit Revue in 2021 that her son might come to visit her again, this wish has now been extinguished.