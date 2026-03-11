Europe's most popular music prize is awarded once a year. Jens Büttner/dpa

As of today, it is clear: Switzerland will be competing at the ESC with the song "Alice". But when do the shows actually take place? Who is the woman competing for Switzerland? And can you still buy tickets? The answers at a glance.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place in Vienna in 2026 because the Austrian opera singer Johannes Pietsch aka JJ won in Basel in 2025 with "Wasted Love".

The two semi-finals are on Tuesday and Thursday, May 12 and 14, 2026.

The grand final will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in the Wiener Stadthalle.

ESC tickets are in high demand: the first wave of sales has already been completed and another is planned for March 26, 2026. Show more

All important dates at a glance

You can make a note of these ESC dates: The final will take place on Saturday, May 16. The semi-finals will be held in the same week on Tuesday and Thursday, May 12 and 14. The starting signal is on Sunday, May 10: all the acts will perform on the turquoise carpet that will be rolled out at Vienna City Hall.

Are tickets still available?

The first wave of sales has already been completed and another is planned for March 26. The interest in tickets for the nine ESC shows in Vienna's Stadthalle is enormous. According to the European Broadcasting Union and Österreichischer Rundfunk, the multi-stage ticketing system will give all those who have not received tickets despite registering another chance in the second wave on March 26, 2026, from 3 pm. You can find the information here.

How many shows are there in total?

There will be a total of nine ESC shows with an audience. For each of the three TV shows (the two semi-finals and the final), there will be an evening preview show the evening before in addition to the live show - i.e. a complete run-through of the show in which the international juries cast their votes. There will also be an afternoon preview show on the afternoon of the live show - this is a complete run-through of the show, a kind of dress rehearsal for the acts. Around 100,000 viewers can take part in the nine shows.

Who will go to the ESC for Switzerland?

This year's ESC hopeful is Veronica Fusaro. You can find all the information about the Thurgau native's song here:

However, she still has to secure her ticket for the final show. One thing is certain: she will be competing against 14 other countries in the second semi-final in Vienna on May 14. The competing countries are: Armenia, Romania, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Albania, Denmark, Cyprus, Norway, Malta, Bulgaria, Australia, Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Latvia.

Of the 15 acts in the semi-final, the ten best - together with the ten best from the other semi-final - will go through to the grand final on May 16. The TV audience and the jury will decide who progresses.

How many countries will take part in 2026?

A total of 35 countries are taking part this year. Austria as the host country and the "Big Four" Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom are automatically qualified for the final. The remaining 30 countries must qualify for one of the 20 places in the final in the two semi-finals.

Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain have canceled their participation in ESC 2026. The background to this is a boycott in protest against Israel's participation.

Who will host the show?

The presenter duo for the ESC in Vienna in May has been confirmed: Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski. Roland Schlager/APA/dpa

The 2026 hosts are Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski. Swarovski is a well-known TV presenter ("Let's Dance"), Ostrowski is an Austrian actor.

ORF opted for the duo because both have extensive live experience and are regarded as likeable ambassadors for the ESC.

Where will the public viewing take place in Vienna?

Vienna's Rathausplatz will be transformed into a public viewing zone during the ESC.

Where can I find all the relevant information about the ESC?

Do you always want to be up to date? You can always find the latest news and information on the Eurovision website.

Where can I find tips on accommodation and transportation?

This is the third time that the 70-year-old ESC is being held in Vienna. Vienna Tourist Board has set up a special homepage with all the information: you can find it here.

