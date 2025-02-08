Luca Hänni has gone into hiding - at least as far as his social media presence is concerned. While his wife Christina is involved in the show "Let's Dance", the singer is devoting more time to his fatherly duties.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Eight months after the birth of her daughter, Christina Hänni is ready for a new season of the RTL show "Let's Dance".

While the professional dancer will soon be dancing with a celebrity again for the popular trophy, her husband Luca will be at home fulfilling his fatherly duties.

However, the 30-year-old singer also wants to use the coming weeks to slow down a little - at least as far as his social media presence is concerned. Show more

Luca Hänni's new single "Since We Met" was released this week. But that's not the reason why the singer has gone into hiding.

"Hey lovelies, another adventure is coming up," the 30-year-old writes on his Instagram account. He continues: "You've probably noticed that my wife Christina will be taking to the dance floor again on the RTL show 'Let's dance'."

For Luca Hänni, his wife's return to the dance floor means more "daddy time". While his wife dances in Cologne, the singer looks after their daughter at home in Thun.

"Cuddling, laughing or changing diapers"

Luca Hänni would also like to use the coming weeks to take a break and slow down - at least as far as his social media presence is concerned.

The singer writes on Instagram: "So if you don't hear from me for a few days, I'm probably cuddling, laughing, enjoying myself or changing diapers."

Luca Hänni's dad post is accompanied by two snapshots of him outside in nature cuddling his eight-month-old daughter.

But Hänni fans need not be too disappointed. "I still have some great projects coming up this year that I'm really looking forward to," the singer reveals.

He has also been working ahead in recent weeks, ensuring that "a lot of new music is coming out for you bit by bit".

The single "Since We Met", which has just been released, seems to be just the beginning.

More videos from the department