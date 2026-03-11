Veronica Fusaro will represent Switzerland at the ESC in Vienna in 2026. The 28-year-old singer from Thun BE is competing with the pop rock ballad "Alice" - and a clear message: the song addresses violence against women.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Veronica Fusaro will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, or ESC for short, in Vienna. On May 14, the 28-year-old musician will compete in the second semi-final to qualify for the final.

Today, the singer from Thun BE presented her song "Alice" to the public for the first time.

"The ESC will feel like a marathon", believes Fusaro - who is also convinced: "My music has something to say." Show more

With the rocking pop ballad "Alice", Thun singer Veronica Fusaro will be competing musically against the rest of Europe at the Eurovision Song Contest, the world's biggest singing competition, in Vienna in May.

"I want to win", says Veronica Fusaro with a fighting spirit - but to do so, the 28-year-old must first succeed in the second semi-final and qualify for the final.

500 concerts - from England to South Africa

Veronica Fusaro has a big bonus: Ten years of stage experience and more than 500 concerts - from England to Switzerland and South Africa.

Her song "Alice" also has a clear message: "It's about a woman called Alice - but she doesn't get a word in edgewise. She completely becomes the object of the other person."

According to Fusaro, "Alice" is intended to make audible how victims are deprived of their voice. The song addresses violence in various forms - not only physical, but also psychological, for example through the abuse of power and control.

"Good song, glorious voice"

What do the critics say about the ESC song "Alice"? How far will Veronica Fusaro get at this year's ESC? And does the singer from Thun perhaps even have a chance of winning?

"Good song, glorious voice, but rock has a hard time at the ESC", comments the Tages-Anzeiger.

"Veronica will easily make it to the final thanks to the jury points", believes a DJ and ESC specialist from Zurich who does not wish to be named.

According to the betting odds on the fan portal Eurovisionworld, Veronica Fusaro is already in 17th place just a few hours after the release of her ESC song.

And what is the prediction of Sven Epiney, the long-time ESC presenter from Swiss television SRF? blue News asked: