Until shortly before the end of the ESC, Zoë Më still had every chance of winning the world's biggest music competition. But then the Fribourg singer was punished by the public with zero points. What happened?

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the ESC jury ranking, Zoë Më was in a sensational second place.

But a few minutes before the end of the final evening, Switzerland was dealt a nasty blow.

The audience punished the singer from Fribourg with zero points for reasons as yet unexplained. Show more

It was a moment of shock for the Swiss ESC delegation: after the jury's evaluation, Zoë Më and her song "Voyage" were in a fantastic second place behind Austrian singer JJ.

Some people were already dreaming of another Swiss ESC victory. But shortly before the end of the final evening, there was a very bad clap:

The audience punished the Fribourg singer with zero points.

And so, since last Saturday evening, Më has been the holder of an ESC record that nobody wants to hold: never before has the discrepancy between jury and public voting for an artist been so great.

Anna Rossinelli: "Hasn't something gone wrong?"

Zoë Më barely let her disappointment show, instead thanking the camera with a kiss after the zero number.

Her fans, however, no longer understand the world since the unpleasant ESC moment: "Zero points from the audience? Really?" asks one user on Instagram. One follower thinks that the audience should be ashamed of themselves, as she considers Zoë Më to be the winner.

How could it happen that Switzerland received zero support from the public?

"I don't understand that at all. It's really not deserved," said an audibly dismayed SRF commentator Sven Epiney during the live broadcast. Meanwhile, his co-commentator Anna Rossinelli asked incredulously: "That can't be right. Hasn't something gone wrong?"

"The zero points from the audience really surprised me," explained Erich Neuenschwander, ESC expert and known in the scene as DJ Wollana, when asked by blue News. "It may have been due to the refusal to stage anything in Super 8 camera style."

Neuenschwander went on to say that it might have helped if fireworks had been set off towards the end of the song, i.e. in the faster part, or if more light effects had been used. "Obviously the people who take part in the ESC televoting like this."

Brugger's facial expression reveals what she thinks of the voting

When the Swiss zero number was announced, a loud murmur went through the audience in Basel's St. Jakobshalle.

Meanwhile, the three ESC presenters Hazel Brugger, Sandra Studer and Michelle Hunziker didn't let it show. Only the expression on Brugger's face showed for a moment what she possibly thought of the audience's vote.

Shortly after the end of the ESC finals, Zoë Më was already answering questions from the media again. And showed that she is a professional.

The 24-year-old said she was delighted that the jury had put her in second place: "This award means that the song stood out because of the composition, but also because of me as a singer."

Më said she was mega happy with her performance. She wasn't nervous at all on stage, but was able to enjoy it: "I think I can go to sleep happy today"

More videos from this section