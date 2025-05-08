In the film "The Secret of Bern", Zurich director Stascha Bader explores the question of why dialect music in Bernese German has been so successful for decades. Is it really just the dialect?

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bernese German is also the dialect that has historically had the greatest influence on Schwyz dialect music.

In the film "The Secret of Bern" , Zurich director and musician Stascha Bader gets to the bottom of this dominance.

In an interview with blue News, Bader dares to sing Mani Matter in Züritüütsch and explains why there is more going on in the Bernese scene than in Zurich. Show more

Polo Hofer, Züri West, Patent Ochsner and Lo & Leduc are just the tip of the iceberg. When it comes to dialect music, no other dialect can hold a candle to Bernese German.

And this has been the case for decades.

A disgrace for Zurich, the largest city in the country and the eternal rival of the federal city. Why are the songs of the Bernese so strong?

Zurich director and musician Stascha Bader explores this question in his film "The Secret of Bern". It turns out that there is much more behind the success than just the cozy, melodic dialect.

A Zurich filmmaker in search of clues in Bern

On his search for clues, Bader meets many well-known personalities such as Steff la Cheffe, Gölä, Trauffer, the rappers from Chlyklass and the St. Gallen singer-songwriter Stahlberger.

In our video, Stascha Bader sings Mani Muster's classic "Hemmige" in Züritüütsch and explains what the musicians from Bern do better than those from Zurich.

The film "The Secret of Bern" can be seen in Swiss cinemas from today, Thursday, May 8.

More videos from this section