The secret of who will host the ESC 2025 will be revealed next Monday. But one thing is already certain: Valais designer Kevin Germanier, who is no stranger to the sport, will be dressing the presenters.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The presenters of the ESC 2025 in Basel will be announced on January 20.

Valais designer Kevin Germanier will dress the team of presenters and is internationally renowned for his sustainable and avant-garde fashion creations.

The ESC 2025 will take place on May 17 in Basel's St. Jakobshalle. Show more

Who will host the ESC 2025 in Basel? Various names are circulating. Back in December, blue News editor Bruno Bötschi speculated and guessed the trio of Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sven Epiney.

blue News editor Carlotta Henggeler, on the other hand, sees Melanie Winiger, Jennifer Bosshard and Hazel Brugger hosting the ESC 2025.

The secret will be revealed next Monday, January 20. That's when the ESC organizers will finally announce the names of the presenters.

One thing is now clear: Valais fashion designer Kevin Germanier will be dressing the show team for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Basel. This was announced by Swiss radio and television on Friday evening.

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé wear Kevin Germanier

33-year-old designer Kevin Germanier is a well-known name in the fashion world.

The Valais-based designer celebrated his breakthrough at Paris Fashion Week 2022 with his avant-garde and sustainable creations.

According to Swiss Radio and Television (SRF), Germanier's designs are characterized by the creative use of upcycling, whereby he transforms surplus fabrics and unused materials into glamorous and colourful fashion creations.

In addition to the ESC, Germanier was also responsible for the costumes for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Wallisian designer's clients include stars such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Björk.

Germanier is known for his innovative and sustainable designs. The 33-year-old made his international breakthrough at Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

SRF is hosting the ESC this year because Nemo won for Switzerland last year. As things stand, 38 countries are taking part. The final will take place on May 17 in Basel's St. Jakobshalle.

Juror on "Germany's Next Topmodel"

In the 12th episode of "GNTM" 2024, the candidates presented the upcycled creations of the Valais native, who lives in Paris.

"GNTM" boss Heidi Klum also wore one of the designer's designs in the casting show: a black trouser suit trimmed with sequins and adorned with light blue and black ostrich feather flounces.

