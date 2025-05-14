Tennis legend at EurovisionIs Roger Federer coming to the ESC final? Four reasons why this could be the case
14.5.2025
The countdown to the ESC final show is on. Will Roger Federer really be on stage? These four reasons suggest that the tennis legend could perform at the world's biggest TV music spectacle.
The big ESC TV show is just around the corner. In Basel's St. Jakobshalle, the acts are currently rehearsing for the semi-final shows; everyone wants a starting place in the Grand Final. The TV show that attracts 160 million TV viewers to the screen or the big screen.
It is unclear whether Céline Dion will be there. But a Swiss superstar could perform at the Grand Final: Tennis retiree Roger Federer.
Roger Federer has won a total of 10 (!) tournaments in the St. Jakobshalle at the Swiss Indoors.
And went on a winning streak of 20 (!) unbeaten matches.
In 2019, regional politicians even called for the St. Jakobshalle to be renamed the Roger Federer Arena.
However, the idea was rejected in 2020: not enough signatures could be collected for the referendum.
Federer's origins
The St. Jakobshalle is located on Basel soil - right on the cantonal border on Münchenstein land.
Roger Federer grew up in Münchenstein. Until 2000, the Federers lived at Wasserhausstrasse 40 in Münchenstein.
Federer's concert appearance
At the Coldplay concert at Zurich's Letzigrund in summer 2023, Roger Federer surprised concertgoers with a mini-performance. He accompanied Chris Martin on his Coldplay hit "Beautiful World" with the rattles.