Will tennis retiree Roger Federer make an appearance at the ESC final in Basel? Picture: Keystone/Christophe Gateau

The countdown to the ESC final show is on. Will Roger Federer really be on stage? These four reasons suggest that the tennis legend could perform at the world's biggest TV music spectacle.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The big ESC TV show is just around the corner. In Basel's St. Jakobshalle, the acts are currently rehearsing for the semi-final shows; everyone wants a starting place in the Grand Final. The TV show that attracts 160 million TV viewers to the screen or the big screen.

It is unclear whether Céline Dion will be there. But a Swiss superstar could perform at the Grand Final: Tennis retiree Roger Federer.

Here are four reasons why. Show more

Federer's lucky hall

Roger Federer has won a total of 10 (!) tournaments in the St. Jakobshalle at the Swiss Indoors.

And went on a winning streak of 20 (!) unbeaten matches.

In 2019, regional politicians even called for the St. Jakobshalle to be renamed the Roger Federer Arena.

However, the idea was rejected in 2020: not enough signatures could be collected for the referendum.

Federer's origins

The St. Jakobshalle is located on Basel soil - right on the cantonal border on Münchenstein land.

Roger Federer grew up in Münchenstein. Until 2000, the Federers lived at Wasserhausstrasse 40 in Münchenstein.

Federer's concert appearance

At the Coldplay concert at Zurich's Letzigrund in summer 2023, Roger Federer surprised concertgoers with a mini-performance. He accompanied Chris Martin on his Coldplay hit "Beautiful World" with the rattles.

In 2020, Federer sang the Beatles hit "With a little help from my friends" in a commercial for a telecommunications provider.

Federer's comedy talent

In 2023, Roger Federer appeared in a humorous clip for Switzerland Tourism alongside South African entertainer Trevor Noah.

The 43-year-old proved his comedic talent in the commercial.

Who knows, maybe he will appear at the ESC final in Basel? In the hall that has brought him luck so often?

The organizers are not giving away any details about the show. Everything is still top secret. blue News is on site and keeping an eye out.

