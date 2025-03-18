Will Smith performs at the Paléo Festival 2025. He brings a Hollywood feeling to French-speaking Switzerland. zVg

The Paléo Festival in Nyon announces the 2025 line-up: Rock legends, rap greats and electro icons provide a musical firework display. Among the highlights: Sex Pistols, Queens of the Stone Age, Will Smith, Macklemore, Simple Minds and David Guetta.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Paléo Festival Nyon 2025 offers a diverse line-up with rock greats such as Queens of the Stone Age, hip-hop stars like Macklemore and electro acts like David Guetta.

In addition to music, the festival will also have a cultural focus on the Maghreb with the "Village du Monde" featuring traditional music, art and culinary delights.

The festival presale starts on Wednesday, March 26, at 12 noon. You can find all the information here Show more

The Paléo Festival Nyon returns from July 22 to 27, 2025 with a spectacular line-up. Rock legends such as Queens of the Stone Age and the newly formed Sex Pistols with Frank Carter will meet hip-hop heavyweights Macklemore and Will Smith.

French rap is represented by Ninho & Niska, SDM and Hamza, while electro greats such as David Guetta and Justice provide pulsating beats.

Pop fans will also get their money's worth with Clara Luciani, Zaho de Sagazan and Swiss ESC star Nemo. A total of 120 artists from 30 countries will bring the "Plaine de l'Asse" to life. Tickets go on sale on March 26 at 12 noon.

A colorful mix of genres with many highlights

Rock, rap, electro: something for everyone. The 48th edition of Paléo focuses on musical diversity: from punk and grunge with Skunk Anansie and Simple Minds to the French pop elite and international hip-hop acts such as Rilès and Bamby. The electro line-up offers pure festival atmosphere with David Guetta, Justice and Lost Frequencies, complemented by female acts in Belleville with drum'n'bass, techno and reggaeton.

Maghreb flair in the Village du Monde, every year the Paléo focuses on one region of the world. In 2025, everything revolves around the Maghreb with traditional music, handicrafts and culinary specialties. Visitors can look forward to exotic aromas of orange blossom and harissa.

Festival for all generations Paléo is more than just a music festival: with its own childcare facilities, free entry for children up to the age of 12, a huge campsite and barrier-free infrastructure, it is the perfect summer destination for everyone.

