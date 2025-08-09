Will Smith: tough years since the Oscar slap - Gallery Will Smith spoke at a concert in Denmark about the time since the 2022 Oscars. (Archive image) Image: dpa The moment that turned Will Smith's career upside down: the slap against Oscar host Chris Rock. (archive image) Image: dpa Will Smith: tough years since the Oscar slap - Gallery Will Smith spoke at a concert in Denmark about the time since the 2022 Oscars. (Archive image) Image: dpa The moment that turned Will Smith's career upside down: the slap against Oscar host Chris Rock. (archive image) Image: dpa

His ominous slap against Chris Rock still haunts Will Smith to this day. At a concert in Denmark, the US star suddenly pulls out his Oscar statue - and opens his heart.

At an appearance in Denmark, Hollywood star Will Smith spoke very emotionally about his life after slapping Oscar presenter Chris Rock.

The rapper and film actor reports that the years since the incident have been difficult.

He has carried a great deal of shame and guilt about that evening. Show more

During an appearance in Denmark, hip-hop and Hollywood star Will Smith (56) gave an insight into his emotional life since the sensational slap in the face against Oscar presenter Chris Rock. Over the past three years, he has carried a great deal of shame and guilt about that evening, he said on the main stage of the Smukfest music festival in the small town of Skanderborg, according to the news agency Ritzau and other Danish media.

The rapper and film actor reported that the years since the incident had been difficult. Then he suddenly took his Oscar statue out of a bag and held it up to the cheers of the audience, as can be seen in photos from the Danish radio station DR and the newspaper "B.T.", among others.

"I have dedicated my entire career to bringing joy and love to this world. I just want to thank you all for staying by my side," he was quoted as saying.

Smith had received the statue in question for his portrayal of the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams in "King Richard" at the 2022 Oscars, which has since overshadowed his music and film career.

At the time, Rock had made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith (53) losing her hair due to illness - Smith then stormed onto the stage and slapped the presenter in front of the world. Something went very wrong on the night that should have been the highlight of his career, Smith said.