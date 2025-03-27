The Gurtenfestival enters the next round. KEYSTONE

From Grammy-nominated Shaboozey to TikTok sensation Lola Young - the Gurtenfestival 2025 will feature exclusive concerts and big names. The site is also being upgraded: new paths, more toilets and even a stage without music.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you From July 16 to 19, the Gurtenfestival 2025 offers exclusive performances by international stars such as Lola Young, Peso Pluma and Mustard as well as strong Swiss acts.

In addition to the music, visitors can expect an improved infrastructure with more toilets, a new entrance and an additional, non-musical stage.

Tickets are already on sale and tickets are still available for all days - but 4-day passes are in particularly high demand. Show more

The 42nd edition of the Gurtenfestival from July 16 to 19, 2025 promises to be a spectacle of superlatives. With exclusive performances by Lola Young, Peso Pluma and Mustard, local acts and international stars, the festival skillfully moves between pop glamour and the joy of discovery.

But it's not just the music that's new - the infrastructure is also being expanded: more toilets, a second entrance and even a new stage - without any concerts.

Music program 2025 - from Grammy stars to TikTok phenomena

Wednesday: The festival kicks off with an exclamation mark: Shaboozey, a five-time Grammy nominee and a record-breaker in the Billboard charts, brings his mix of trap and country to the main stage. Zoë Më, the Swiss ESC participant, creates a home-game atmosphere, AVAION delivers electronic euphoria.

Thursday: Lola Young, celebrated by everyone from TikTok to Madonna, and Peso Pluma, YouTube king with Mexican ballads, celebrate their only Swiss concerts. Also on board: Mustard, hit producer for the US rap elite. If you want to be there, you have to go to the Gurten.

Friday: Berq and Sylvie Kreusch kick off Friday, indie favorites such as Polo & Pan, Noga Erez and Jersey bring the tent stage to a boil. There's plenty of Switzerland on the Waldbühne - from Steiner & Madlaina to Robot Dog Funeral.

Saturday: Will Smith leads the line-up on the main stage on Saturday. The cult DJ ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U with the most unusual biography of the line-up closes the festival: the former construction worker and current Boiler Room star delivers a wild genre potpourri. Loi, Apsilon and UCHE YARA also represent the new pop sound from German-speaking countries.

More comfort, better access - and a stage without music

In addition to the music, a lot is also happening on the site: New footpath from Spiegel/Blinzern makes access easier.

More toilets: Now 1 toilet per 48 people - a Swiss festival record.

Cosmodrome tent is moved to better protect local residents.

Fourth stage coming - without music, details to follow.

Tickets are still available. Show more

Advance sales are in full swing and tickets are currently still available for all days and categories. But demand is increasing - especially for 4-day passes.