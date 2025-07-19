It's no surprise that Will Smith is performing in Switzerland today. "It's fantastic," he enthused about Zurich in a video last year. After the Oscar scandal in 2022, the 56-year-old is now back as a rapper.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because he made fun of his wife Jada Pinkett, actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The time afterwards was "brutal", Smith recently said in an interview with Der Spiegel . But it also inspired him to create new music.

The 56-year-old Hollywood star once started his career in show business as a rap musician.

This Saturday evening, from 23:50, Smith will be playing on the main stage at the Gurten . In his luggage: his new album "Based on a True Story", which was released last March. Show more

It has been almost two and a half years since a slap in the face was shown live on television: Hollywood star Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage for telling a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett.

After the scandalous performance, Smith apologized to Rock with a post on Instagram in which he called his behaviour "unacceptable and inexcusable".

After that, things remained quiet for a long time for the now 56-year-old. Will Smith stayed away from social media and hardly ever appeared in public again. Film projects with him were postponed or completely canceled - and the Oscar Academy banned him for ten years.

Smith was one of the highest earning actors for a long time

For many years, Will Smith was one of the highest earning actors in the world. He started his career as a rapper and soon found his way in front of the camera.

His film career began in 1990 with the TV series "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air". This was followed by highly successful Hollywood films such as "Independence Day", "Bad Boys" and the "Men in Black" series.

Last summer, he celebrated his comeback as an actor in the fourth part of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die". This was well received both commercially and by movie audiences.

After the Oscar scandal, Smith is back as a rapper

And now the actor also wants to make a comeback as a musician. In March, Smith released his first solo album in 20 years. The album "Based on a True Story" contains 14 tracks and collaborations with artists such as Big Sean, Teyana Taylor and his 27-year-old son Jaden.

However, despite the prominent features, commercial success has yet to materialize. The music magazine "Rolling Stone " awarded the album just two and a half stars out of a possible five.

For Smith himself, the album is a "fun way of expressing what's going on in my head", he says in an interview with the radio station BBC Radio 1Xtra.

It shows parts of himself "that I'm not allowed to talk about on the radio, the parts of me that I'm not even allowed to acknowledge as real."

Will Smith: "Zurich is so quiet"

Despite the moderate response to his new music, Will Smith is on tour this summer. He is mainly performing in Europe - and tonight, Saturday evening at 11:50 pm at the Gurten.

The fact that the rapper is performing in Switzerland comes as no great surprise to his fans after Smith uploaded a video to Instagram in August 2024. In it, the superstar walks through the empty streets of Zurich early on a Sunday morning.

"It's so quiet," says Will in the video. Meanwhile, memories of the movie "I Am Legend" came back to him. In it, he plays a virologist who survives a global epidemic and then has to fight zombies in a deserted New York.

The actor did not have to contend with zombies during his Zurich tour. The Swiss army knives he happily discovered in a shop window remained untouched. Only the cawing of a crow broke the silence.

It was Will Smith's first time in Zurich, as he explained in his Instagram video. So it will be interesting to see how much he likes Switzerland on his second visit.

And what do visitors to the Gurtenfestival think of Will Smith playing a concert on Bern's local mountain tonight? Watch the video above to find out.

