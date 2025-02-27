Fyre Festival 2017 was supposed to be the Coachella of the Caribbean: But the Fyre Festival ended in disaster and had to be canceled prematurely. Image: imago images/ZUMA Press/William N. Finlay Billy McFarland (right) organized the festival together with rapper Ja Rule. Image: imago images/Netflix/Everett Collection McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud in 2018. He has now announced a new edition of the festival. (archive image) Image: Mark Lennihan/AP/dpa Fyre Festival 2017 was supposed to be the Coachella of the Caribbean: But the Fyre Festival ended in disaster and had to be canceled prematurely. Image: imago images/ZUMA Press/William N. Finlay Billy McFarland (right) organized the festival together with rapper Ja Rule. Image: imago images/Netflix/Everett Collection McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud in 2018. He has now announced a new edition of the festival. (archive image) Image: Mark Lennihan/AP/dpa

Promises of luxury, but in the end visitors had to sleep in makeshift tents and were given sandwiches to eat: the 2017 Fyre Festival was a scandalous failure. Now there is to be a sequel. But the venue is still unaware of its good fortune.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Billy McFarland is planning a new edition of the failed Fyre Festival.

The event is to take place in Mexico in May, although no official permits have yet been issued.

Initial ticket packages cost over one million US dollars, but details of the line-up or infrastructure are still missing.

The original Fyre Festival ended in chaos in 2017, led to McFarland's fraud conviction and was featured in a highly acclaimed Netflix documentary. Show more

It wanted to be the Coachella of the Caribbean: After the scandalous failure of the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas in 2017, founder Billy McFarland (33) is now promising a new edition on Isla Mujeres in Mexico - and is already offering initial ticket packages on the festival website for over one million US dollars.

Among other things, up to eight people will be able to spend the night on a yacht. However, there is a catch: according to the city council of the Caribbean island, he has not yet contacted the authorities, who would have to approve the event beforehand.

"The festival has not yet been planned", says the General Director of Tourism of Islas Mujeres, Édgar Gasca Arceo, to the German Press Agency. No one has yet contacted the relevant authorities on the island to explain the plans and apply for the necessary permits.

Without knowing the details, it is therefore not possible to say whether the festival would be permitted at all. According to Arceo, in Mexico the civil defense, among others, has to give the green light for major events.

Billy McFarland: "The Fyre Festival 2 will become a reality"

McFarland announced the new edition of the festival online for May 30 to June 2 on Isla Mujeres, off the coast of the vacation resort of Cancún. "Fyre Festival 2 will be a reality," reads the announcement, which the 33-year-old posted on X.

🔥 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE pic.twitter.com/8gnv6gNPb4 — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) February 24, 2025

"I'm sure a lot of people think I'm crazy for doing this again. But I think I'd be crazy if I didn't do it again," McFarland writes in his post.

He has great plans that have been preceded by years of "careful planning". It is not yet known who will be performing there.

Netflix released a movie about the Bahamas fiasco

In 2017, the festival in the Bahamas, at which thousands of celebrities and influencers were supposed to celebrate, was canceled prematurely.

Among others, models Kendall Jenner (29) and Bella Hadid (28) had advertised the tickets, which cost up to 100,000 US dollars. However, the festival participants were then accommodated in makeshift tents and were only given cheap sandwiches to eat.

After the fiasco in the Bahamas, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud in 2018, but was released early after almost four years.

The Netflix documentary "Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened " was nominated for four Emmy awards in 2019.

