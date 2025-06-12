With a bit of luck, you could be there live: blue News is giving away festival passes for the Gurtenfestival 2025 with stars like Macklemore, Nina Chuba and Will Smith. Madcom / Roman Gaigg

Do you want to see Macklemore, Nina Chuba or Will Smith live and don't have tickets for the Gurtenfestival yet? With a bit of luck, you'll soon be dancing on Bern's local mountain - blue News is giving away four 4-day festival passes worth CHF 361 per ticket.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gurtenfestival takes place from July 16 to 19, 2025.

The 4-day festival passes are already sold out.

blue News is giving away exclusive 4-day festival passes with a total value of over CHF 1,400.

The line-up includes international stars such as Macklemore, Nina Chuba and Will Smith, who is celebrating his festival debut. Show more

In mid-July, Bern's local mountain will be transformed into a vibrant festival stage with top acts from all over the world. Whether you want to party to the hits of Macklemore, sing along with Nina Chuba or experience Will Smith's festival debut - your festival dreams could soon come true.

How you can take part

Simply fill out the entry form below - and with a bit of luck, you'll soon be one of the lucky winners. There will be two winners who will each receive two 4-day festival passes.



The closing date for entries is June 29, 2025, 11.59 pm.

Form Validation Example Anrede – Keine – Herr Frau Keine Angabe

Vorname

Nachname

Strasse

PLZ

Ort

E-Mail

Mobiltelefon



Vor dem Absenden des Formulars einen Haken setzen und damit auch den Teilnahmebedingungen zustimmen.



Conditions of participation

The closing date for entries is Sunday, June 29, 2025, 11:59 pm.The winners will be notified personally.



Participation in the competition is free of charge and without obligation to purchase. The competition is open to natural persons resident in Switzerland who have reached the age of 18. Only one entry per person is permitted in the competition.



Employees and their relatives of the Swisscom Group, blue Entertainment AG, Entertainment Programm AG, blue authorized dealers and agents as well as all partners commissioned with the competition are excluded from participation.



blue Entertainment AG reserves the right to exclude participants from the competition without giving reasons. The winners will be notified in writing or by telephone. By entering the competition, participants agree that their personal data may be stored, processed and used for advertising and marketing purposes by blue Entertainment AG.



blue Entertainment AG undertakes to treat the data obtained in connection with the implementation of the competition with care and to manage it in accordance with the statutory data protection provisions. No correspondence will be entered into regarding the competition. Legal recourse is excluded. A cash payment or exchange of the competition prizes is not possible.

How to prepare for the Güsche