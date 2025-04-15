Basel will become the European capital of pop culture in May 2025. Europe's biggest music competition will be held in 2025 under the motto "United by Music". This was made possible by Nemo's historic victory at the ESC 2024 in Malmö. With a rousing performance and a strong message, Nemo made Swiss music history - and brought the ESC back to Switzerland for the first time in 36 years.
Dates
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 9 pm: First semi-final
Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 9 p.m.: Second semi-final
The huge level of interest was already evident at the official pre-sale launch. All tickets for the live shows were sold out within just seven minutes. The demand exceeded all expectations. Countless fans were left empty-handed - even though they had logged in on time.
But now there's a new chance: anyone who missed out on the ticket run so far can try their luck again.