All tickets for the live shows were sold out within just seven minutes. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in Basel from May 13 to 17 - triggered by Nemo's historic victory for Switzerland at the ESC 2024 in Malmö.

The demand for tickets was enormous: all tickets for the live shows sold out within seven minutes.

Fans now have a second chance to win tickets via a competition.

Basel will become the European capital of pop culture in May 2025. Europe's biggest music competition will be held in 2025 under the motto "United by Music". This was made possible by Nemo's historic victory at the ESC 2024 in Malmö. With a rousing performance and a strong message, Nemo made Swiss music history - and brought the ESC back to Switzerland for the first time in 36 years.

Dates Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 9 pm: First semi-final

Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 9 p.m.: Second semi-final

Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 9 p.m.: Final Show more

The huge level of interest was already evident at the official pre-sale launch. All tickets for the live shows were sold out within just seven minutes. The demand exceeded all expectations. Countless fans were left empty-handed - even though they had logged in on time.

