Celebrity survey Wincent Weiss: "I don't watch the ESC. Music shouldn't be a competition"

Carlotta Henggeler

14.5.2025

How do pop stars see the ESC - and what is their best memory? blue News asked Wincent Weiss, Álvaro Soler and Tom Gregory.

14.05.2025, 18:12

14.05.2025, 18:16

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Basel on May 11.
  • What do singers like Wincent Weiss and Tom Gregory think of the event?
  • blue News asked various celebrities.
Show more

The ESC - the biggest singing competition in the world - polarizes artists.

German chart-topper Wincent Weiss doesn't watch the ESC, he thinks: "Music shouldn't be a competition."

Weiss remembers the ESC with Lena Meyer Landrut: "That's the best ESC memory Germany can ever have."

British singer Tom Gregory remembers the ESC with winner Alexander Rybak with "Fairytale" in Norway in 2009.

Do other celebrities like Christa Rigozzi or Tom Gregory watch the ESC? And are they fans? The answers can be found in the video above.

