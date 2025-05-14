How do pop stars see the ESC - and what is their best memory? blue News asked Wincent Weiss, Álvaro Soler and Tom Gregory.

Carlotta Henggeler

The ESC - the biggest singing competition in the world - polarizes artists.

German chart-topper Wincent Weiss doesn't watch the ESC, he thinks: "Music shouldn't be a competition."

Weiss remembers the ESC with Lena Meyer Landrut: "That's the best ESC memory Germany can ever have."

British singer Tom Gregory remembers the ESC with winner Alexander Rybak with "Fairytale" in Norway in 2009.

Do other celebrities like Christa Rigozzi or Tom Gregory watch the ESC? And are they fans? The answers can be found in the video above.

