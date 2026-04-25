"I studied painting, I didn't want to be a singer. But at some point, someone had to sing in our band - and that was me": Wolfgang Niedecken. Picture: Tina Niedecken

Wolfgang Niedecken and his band BAP are celebrating their 50th anniversary. The musician talks to blue News about the secret of his success, his family - and how a stroke changed his life.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you BAP singer Wolfgang Niedecken talks to blue News about his life, his music and getting older.

The stroke 15 years ago changed his view of life forever, says the 75-year-old.

Politically, Niedecken takes a stand and has been fighting against racism and right-wing extremism for decades.

To mark the 50th anniversary of BAP, Niedecken and his bandmates will go on a major indoor tour from November 2026, which will also take him to Switzerland. Show more

Musician Wolfgang Niedecken has been thinking about his departure from the stage from time to time recently. From November, however, the 75-year-old will first be embarking on the "Die Zielgerade" indoor tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his band BAP - which will also take him to Switzerland.

Despite their Cologne dialect, BAP have been one of the most successful German rock bands for five decades. BAP's music also regularly made it into the album charts in Switzerland - especially in the 1980s and early 1990s.

blue News met Wolfgang Niedecken and his wife Tina in Zurich for an interview.

Wolfgang Niedecken, we're playing a question-and-answer game today: I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don't like a question, you can also say "Next" once.

Oh God - I'm not sure I'm made for interviews like this (laughs).

Berlin or New York?

I really like Berlin - also because my two daughters and one of our three grandchildren live there. It gives me a feeling of home. New York also means a lot to me. I have a few friends there. However, I'm not drawn there at the moment - I'm too worried about what's going on politically in the USA at the moment.

Polo Hofer or Züri West?

Polo Hofer is the forefather of Swiss dialect music, but I also really like Züri West.

About the author: Bruno Bötschi blue News blue News editor Bruno Bötschi regularly talks to well-known personalities from Switzerland and abroad for the question-and-answer game "Bötschi fragt". He asks them lots of questions - always direct, often funny and sometimes profound. It always remains open until the very last question as to where the fast-paced ping-pong will lead.

Which other Swiss bands do you know?

I thinkPatent Ochsner are cool - unfortunately I don't know much more of the local musicians, I'm too rarely in Switzerland for that.

Tina Niedecken (Wolfgang Niedecken's wife, who is also present at the interview, speaks up from the background): You forgot to mention Stefanie Heinzmann - and we also know Seven.

Wolfgang Niedecken: That's right - how could I forget Stefanie? That's not possible. We've known her for many years and really appreciate her.

What else do you like about Switzerland?

The landscape in Switzerland is great. My wife and I travel to Crete every summer. Because of our dog Numa, we travel by car and always take our time in Switzerland.

If Switzerland were a piece of music, what would it sound like?

Ohh ... A question I've never been asked before ... (laughs)

How about yodeling?

I associate yodeling with Austria - with Hubert von Goisern, for example. Musically, I associate Switzerland more with the aforementioned dialect bands, who rock properly and in their own authentic language.

Entertainer Harald Schmidt said four years ago in an interview with "Blick":"For the Germans, Switzerland is the unattainable ideal."

(Laughs uproariously) Switzerland can be romanticized wonderfully. But Germany also has many beautiful places. I really have to defend my home country. With BAP, I've played in almost every German city over the last 50 years and discovered regions that I would probably never have visited otherwise. Not so long ago, we performed in Bad Elster, a spa town near the Czech border - a beautiful place.

How important is silence to you?

Silence is important to me - but it's often hard to find in my job. This makes the moments when I walk through the forest with Numa all the more precious. I don't really have time for it, but as soon as I'm out in nature, I enjoy the peace and quiet. It's wonderful to walk through the forest, to follow the dog instead of leading it - and to find silence. Neil Young said: "The forest is my church".

When did you first realize that you could touch other people with your voice?

At first I couldn't really understand it myself. I studied painting and didn't want to become a singer. But at some point, someone had to sing in our band - and that was me. And I obviously manage to carry people away with my one-octave voice. Maybe that's where its power lies: in reduction.

Can your voice do something today that it couldn't do in 1976 when BAP was founded?

In the beginning, my voice lacked power. Over the past 50 years, it has developed audibly - and become more mature.

Is it a true rumor that you like to write your songs in the bathtub, framed by flickering candlelight?

For God's sake - no (laughs).

With 13 number one albums, BAP has written music history in the German-speaking world. Did being famous always feel as fun and beautiful as you might have imagined when you were young?

As a child, I could never have imagined spending my life as a rock musician. I was convinced I would make a living as a painter - until music came along. The two arts are closer than some would think: They are both forms of storytelling. Whether I'm painting a picture, writing a book or making music, it's always about stories. Basically, I'm always a storyteller, and that's one of the keys to BAP's success.

Could you be more specific, please?

There was a phase when BAP was still a great band, but we mainly played loud music and forgot about telling stories. At some point, that didn't work anymore. I hate to say that - and that's why I only use quotation marks: As a loud band, we were the "Foo Fighters for poor people". But nobody needs them.

Going through life together for almost 35 years: Tina and Wolfgang Niedecken. Picture: IMAGO/Future Image

On March 30, you turned 75 years old - the 50th anniversary music box "Paar Daach spääder" was released almost at the same time. It contains 50 BAP songs. How did you go about selecting them?

The idea came about at the request of the record company for BAP's 50th anniversary. At first I thought of 50 songs from 50 years - obvious, but not very original. It was more exciting for me: 50 songs from our live albums, selected according to what we really wanted to play on the anniversary tour - not just the greatest hits.

How satisfied are your wife Tina and your two grown-up daughters with the selection of the 50 songs - and did you have a right of veto?

My three ladies are very ... Tina, do you listen to us at all?

Tina Niedecken: Yes, I listen to you. By the way, there are four ladies in our family who have the right of veto - dog Numa is also one of them (laughs).

Wolfgang Niedecken: So I chose 50 songs and then presented them to my ladies in the first instance. If there had been any criticism, I would have gone back into myself. But fortunately there wasn't. Perhaps it also had something to do with the fact that our two daughters, who are 31 and 30 years old, don't know all the BAP songs (laughs).

What do your four ladies think of the fact that you are going on an anniversary tour at 75 and will be playing exclusively in large halls in Germany, Austria and Switzerland?

We thought for a long time together about whether we should go on a tour like this or not. In the end, we started with the open-air concert in the Müngersdorfer Stadium in Cologne, which we had been avoiding for years - for the simple reason that Cologne is our band's main catchment area. When we play a concert there, many places within a radius of 100 kilometers are no longer possible. We always thought that was a shame. That's why this self-imposed territorial protection kept us from performing there for years. During the preparations for the 50th anniversary, the question arose: Should we go for it this time? At some point we decided: Yes, we'll do it. Luckily for us, the concert was sold out in record time. Afterwards, our concert promoter approached us with the question of whether we would like to plan a tour in large halls. But as I said, I found that difficult at first

Why?

Planning an indoor tour is a huge challenge and means a lot of stress. Normally we play with BAP in front of an average of 3000 to 4000 people - that's the ideal concert size for us. In earlier years, I even resisted playing in the now demolished Cologne sports hall, which could hold 8,000 people. I had the feeling that I could no longer see the white in people's eyes there - and therefore couldn't really reach them.

Is it easy to be a happy person on stage?

When I'm on stage, I forget about myself. Sometimes I take a quick look at the setlist on the floor and ask myself: Where are we right now? Which song is coming next? And then I realize that an hour and a half has long since passed. On stage, I lose track of time and instead only notice the audience: warm, expectant, lively. People who are happy that we are playing for them. BAP concerts feel a bit like giving presents.

What is it like for you when you trigger emotions in other people with your music?

When people cry with happiness at our concerts, it just makes me happy - and at the same time I realize what a privilege it is to be able to experience something like that.

Are you a courageous person?

It depends on the situation. I would never go looking for a fight. But I clearly stand up for my values - and defend them tenaciously.

As an artist, you have power, for example on stage in front of thousands of spectators. How populist can rock and pop music be?

I detest political populism because it often doesn't give people the truth. There is right-wing and left-wing populism - I think both are problematic. I am convinced that people are perfectly capable of bearing even bitter truths. You just have to expect them to. And that's exactly what I try to do on stage - stand up for my values and remain honest.

You have been campaigning against racism and right-wing extremism for decades. Do you sometimes find it difficult to take a clear stand - or do you think it's particularly important today?

The current global political situation is extremely worrying. This makes it all the more important to take a stand. In Germany, we are currently seeing that the AfD - a right-wing populist, if not fascist party - is now the second strongest force behind the CDU. We could not have imagined this in our worst nightmare 20 years ago. Back then, far-right parties such as the Republicans or the NPD were political flashes in the pan, which quickly killed themselves off through their own incompetence. Today, those responsible for the AfD take a different and unfortunately much more skillful approach.

"I would never go out of my way to pick a fight. But I clearly stand up for my values - and defend them stubbornly": Wolfgang Niedecken. Image: Tina Niedecken

You have always taken a clear stand against right-wing ideologies in public. How painful is it that the far-right AfD is currently doing so well in the elections?

Very painful.

How do you explain the AfD's success?

Among other things, it has to do with the development of the media, which works completely differently today than it did 20 years ago.

I assume you're talking about social media.

Yes, the internet plays a major role in forming opinions today and of course has many advantages. I myself google regularly and use the internet as a source of information - that's not fundamentally wrong. The problem is rather the algorithms that are influencing or even manipulating more and more people. If you look at what artificial intelligence is capable of today - such as generating fake news - this becomes particularly frightening.

Can 'tAI also help the good guys?

AI or algorithms can have both positive and negative effects. I find it problematic that they not only amplify good content, but also serve manipulative content and base instincts. They create filter bubbles by specifically displaying content to users that confirms their interests and views - with the aim of increasing attention and clicks. Unfortunately, many people don't see through this. Yet it is precisely this awareness that is needed to recognize such mechanisms - and this is becoming increasingly difficult over time.

The global political situation has never been better. Many people complain about high prices and the feeling that everything is getting worse. How do you manage to remain optimistic in the face of this?

I appear more optimistic on the outside than I really am. When I read the newspaper in the morning or watch the news on TV in the evening, it often depresses me. I know I'm 75 years old and could actually sit back and say: let the next generation get on with it, I'll enjoy life from now on. But that's not how it works for me. I'm the father of four grown-up children and have three grandchildren - I still feel responsible for their future. That's why I'm carrying on.

On November 2, 2011, you suffered a stroke and were unable to carry on for a long time. Looking back, how does it feel to have cheated death once again?

Looking back, it was a brutally drastic experience, but also a good one because I came out of it healthy. I was lucky that Tina reacted in the right way. At the time, I felt foggy in front of my eyes and everything looked strange. My wife immediately recognized what was going on with me, called the emergency doctor and just said: "My husband is having a stroke." After that, everything happened very quickly. I was rushed to hospital with blue lights flashing - half an hour later I was already in the hospital. They did everything right in the stroke unit, which specializes in stroke treatment.

What do you think the stroke was trying to tell you?

I'm a football fan - my body showed me the yellow card with the stroke. And you know: only stupid people beg for a yellow card (laughs). Before they put me under anesthesia in the hospital, I knew for sure: now it's all about the sausage.

How does it feel to be publicly ill?

To be honest, when you're Wolfgang Niedecken in Cologne and something like that happens to you, the whole city suffers with you. The sympathy was incredibly touching. The reactions touched me deeply, I was in tears again and again. I had the feeling that the whole of Cologne was behind me. And even in the cathedral it seemed as if there were suddenly more candles lit than usual.

What has changed since the stroke?

I believe that when you've been shown the yellow card in the form of a stroke, you're better able to decide what's important and what's unimportant in life. I've become more selective, I don't get upset about every little thing anymore and I don't have to turn up to every party.

"Concerts feel a bit like giving presents": Wolfgang Niedecken with his band BAP performing at the Wacken Open Air Festival in summer 2025. Picture: IMAGO/snapshot

Today - 15 years later - you are still on stage.

That's wonderful - I enjoy it and am happy about it. Sometimes it almost feels like Gustav Gans: pretty much everything I tackle seems to succeed at the moment.

"Anyone who tells me it's better to be old is lying. Of course it's better to be young," you said in an interview with Apotheken Umschau in 2018. How great is it to be 75 years old?

I enjoy the advantages that come with age. I enjoy the maturity, the serenity, the accumulated knowledge, the many experiences. Music has carried me around the world, and my involvement in Africa has opened up almost an entire continent to me over the years. Being able to experience all this is something wonderful - and I am grateful for it.

What are the disadvantages of getting older?

The disadvantages are the minor and major ailments. Of course, you'd rather be healthy than ill - it's a truism. You have to take better care of yourself as you get older. I suffered a slipped disc in 2015. At the time, I thought: now I'm going downhill for good.

Because the pain was so bad?

My back was incredibly painful. Thank God I had a great doctor who fixed me up - with pain-relieving injections, but without an operation. Since then, I've had to do special gymnastic exercises every day. I have a so-called slipped vertebra.

In your autobiography "Zugabe", which was published in 2013, you wrote: "The older he gets, the more often the tightrope walker looks into the abyss and thinks about the non-existent net." What thoughts do you have about life today?

First of all, my life is a great gift. I've come to terms with the inconveniences that have arisen - that's just part of it. There is no life without problems, just as there is no picture without a shadow. What really bothers me are conditions in the world that I can't seem to change. To this day, they regularly deprive me of sleep. Fortunately, despite everything, I am a positive thinker - if the sun shines the next morning, I feel a bit better straight away.

What thoughts do you have about death?

I have no idea what will happen afterwards. No one has come back yet.

You don't expect anything from the afterlife?

No. But like most people, I want a gentle death - to go to sleep at night and not wake up in the morning.

How old do you want to be?

(Reflects) Let's put it this way: I don't want to be a burden on anyone, I don't want to become a care case - and above all I don't want to burden the lives of my loved ones.

You have been making music successfully for 50 years: are there any wishes left unfulfilled?

I'm curious to see what the next few years will bring. It feels a bit like I'm at a crossroads - and have to decide which path I want to take. Or maybe the middle way after all? In the end, it's a question of the possibilities - and the team. I can play with the band in larger halls or perform with my pianist on a smaller scale. Both have their appeal - and still give me great pleasure.

Who was the last person to give you a big hug?

My wife - but my daughters also do it regularly.

Is that true, Mrs. Niedecken?

Tina Niedecken: Yes - my husband never lies. That's why I married him.

What do you think about your husband going on another big stadium tour - or is he unbearable if he doesn't make music?

Wolfgang Niedecken laughs uproariously.

Tina Niedecken: That has never happened in the course of our relationship - Wolfgang has always had something to do. And that's a good thing.

Wolfgang Niedecken: My wife is happy when I'm tidied up.

What please?

Wolfang Niedecken: If I'm doing something I like doing, then I'm fine.

Tina Niedecken: For us, being tidy means: Wolfgang sits in his room on the top floor and writes lyrics, paints pictures or deals with fan mail.

Wolfgang Niedecken: This room is my sanctuary. I have my books in there and pictures hanging on one wall, and on the left I can look through the window. I usually write my songs with a view of the Rhine. The flowing water has a calming effect.

Tina Niedecken: That's true - even on vacation in Crete, Wolfgang prefers to look at the sea.

So is the view of the water while composing the secret of BAP's success?

Wolfgang Niedecken: Yes (laughs).

Wolfgang Niedecken is going on a big indoor tour with his band BAP. The concert at the Hallenstadion in Zurich takes place on December 2. You can buy tickets here.

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