  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After a Mysterious Countdown Wolfgang Petry returns with a new single

dpa

19.6.2026 - 21:57

Wolfgang Petry will release a new album in September.
Wolfgang Petry will release a new album in September.
Archivbild: dpa

Wolfgang Petry recently counted down a mysterious countdown—and is now back with a re-release of his hit “Sommer in der Stadt.” Some fans had hoped for more.

DPA

19.06.2026, 21:57

19.06.2026, 21:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Wolfgang Petry is back: In September, the Schlager singer will release a new album to mark his 50th anniversary on stage.
  • A new single has already been released: a re-recording of his first hit, “Sommer in der Stadt.”
  • The release was preceded by a mysterious countdown on Petry’s website.
  • Many fans had hoped for a major tour instead. Petry has long since retired from touring.
Show more

After days of speculation among his fans about a mysterious countdown, Wolfgang Petry (74) has solved the mystery for now: The Schlager star (“Wahnsinn”) has recorded an anniversary version of his debut single, “Sommer in der Stadt.”

The song, whose original version marked the beginning of Petry’s great career 50 years ago, is being released today. “50 Years of Wolfgang Petry—this stage anniversary must be celebrated in style!” the singer’s Instagram channel announced. At the same time, he announced a brand-new album, set to be released in September.

For some Petry fans, the news was apparently a bit of a disappointment at first—they had hoped for even more. In recent days, the singer had been making all sorts of mysterious hints on Instagram and counting down the days. One thing was clear: an announcement would be made on Friday. 

But no tour announcement

Given all the build-up, quite a few fans of the “neighborhood rocker” had hoped the 74-year-old would announce a major tour, for example.

Summer Hit “You’re Good Enough”. Everyone is making fun of this German song—even in the U.S.

Summer Hit “You’re Good Enough”Everyone is making fun of this German song—even in the U.S.

That would indeed have been a bit of a sensation. Petry has kept a very low profile in recent years. While he still releases new music, major concerts are a thing of the past.

“I was so determined not to be disappointed if there wasn’t a tour,” one user wrote on Instagram. “And now I’m sad anyway.” Meanwhile, some fans weren’t ready to give up hope just yet. “I think there’s definitely going to be a tour,” one user predicted.

Two Gold Albums in Switzerland

Petry is one of the most successful singers in his genre. Among the Cologne native’s best-known hits are “Wahnsinn” (with the famous line “Why are you sending me to hell?”), “Verlieben, verloren, vergessen, verzeih’n,” “Bronze, Silber und Gold,” and “Weiss der Geier.”

In Switzerland, Petry’s albums “Nie genug” (1997) and “Einfach geil” (1998) achieved gold status. The “best of” compilation “Alles” (1996) even went platinum.

More on this topic

Organ Donation in Norway. That's why Mette-Marit only had to wait twelve days for a new lung

Organ Donation in NorwayThat's why Mette-Marit only had to wait twelve days for a new lung

More bloody than ever. You've Never Seen Robin Hood Like This

More bloody than everYou've Never Seen Robin Hood Like This

Scandal Involving the Princess. Hospital Employee Tried to Make a Fortune with Kate's Medical Records

Scandal Involving the PrincessHospital Employee Tried to Make a Fortune with Kate's Medical Records