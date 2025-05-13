Céline Dion will not be coming to Switzerland for the ESC. Martin Bureau/AFP/dpa

The speculation has come to an end: Céline Dion will not be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. The singer announced this in a video message.

Instead of her performance, there will be a musical tribute to Dion's ESC success, including her winning song "Ne partez pas sans moi".

Swedish presenter Petra Mede will perform as an interval act and will take over part of the program under the motto "Made in Switzerland". Show more

After weeks of speculation, one thing is certain: Céline Dion will not be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. The singer herself broke the news in a video message that was shown on Monday evening during the Evening Preview Show in the St. Jakobshalle, as reported by "20 Minuten".

Fans of the ESC had hoped that Dion would travel to Switzerland on the final day, May 17. However, the organizers confirmed that the Canadian singer will not be coming to Basel. In her video message, shared by @Eurocelsoreactions on TikTok, Dion expressed her disappointment: "I would love nothing more than to be with you in Basel." She emphasized how much the ESC had changed her life and how grateful she was to Switzerland and the competition. Nevertheless, she will not be taking part this year.

Special tribute to her music

The news spread quickly on social media, and many ESC bloggers and fans confirmed the cancellation. In the hall, the audience then sang her Eurovision winning song "Ne partez pas sans moi". Instead of Dion's performance, there will be a special tribute to her musical legacy. Artists will pay tribute to her winning song in a spectacular special performance.

In addition, Petra Mede, the three-time Swedish ESC presenter, will perform as an interval act and take over part of the "Made in Switzerland" segment. Mede hosted last year's Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö and will now take Dion's place.

Céline Dion's cancellation is attributed to her health problems. She suffers from stiff person syndrome, which makes it difficult for her to make long-term plans. "She can only make very short-term plans. She doesn't know how she will feel in May," co-executive producer Reto Peritz told 20 Minuten in March. Despite the disappointment, some fans remain hopeful that Dion might still be able to perform.

