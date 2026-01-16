World star Julio Iglesias rejects allegations of abuse The Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has been living in seclusion in the Caribbean for a long time. Image: dpa Julio Iglesias has denied the allegations of sexual abuse made against him. The Spanish public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. Image: dpa World star Julio Iglesias rejects allegations of abuse The Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has been living in seclusion in the Caribbean for a long time. Image: dpa Julio Iglesias has denied the allegations of sexual abuse made against him. The Spanish public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. Image: dpa

Julio Iglesias is considered one of the most successful musicians in the world. The 82-year-old has been quiet of late. Now two women have accused him of sexual assault. The singer rejects the allegations of abuse.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A former domestic help and a former physiotherapist of Julio Iglesias have accused the Spanish singer of sexual assault.

The 82-year-old has now denied the allegations on Instagram

"I have never experienced so much malice, but I still have the strength to inform people of the whole truth and defend my dignity in the face of such a serious insult," writes Iglesias. Show more

Spanish international star Julio Iglesias has denied allegations of sexual assault.

"I deny that I have ever accused, pressured or disrespected a woman. These accusations are absolutely false and make me very sad," the 82-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Two former employees of the singer had complained of sexual assault, insults, humiliation, violence and forced labor "in an environment of constant control and harassment", as the Spanish digital newspaper "elDiario.es" and the Spanish-language US TV station Univisión Noticias reported this week.

Julio Iglesias, meanwhile, is being combative. He writes on Instagram:

"I've never experienced so much malice, but I still have the strength to inform people of the whole truth and defend my dignity in the face of such a grave insult."

Investigations have been initiated

A corresponding complaint has been filed against Julio Iglesias with the public prosecutor's office at the National Court of Justice in Madrid, the authorities told the German Press Agency on request. Investigations have been initiated.

The judiciary did not wish to provide any further details about the investigation. This also serves to protect the possible victims. Further details will therefore not be published until further notice.

The singer himself had left media inquiries unanswered for days.

According to "elDiario.es" and Univisión Noticias, the women concerned are a former domestic help and a former physiotherapist of the artist.

Victims give detailed and tearful accounts in videos

The alleged crimes are said to have taken place in 2021 in two of Julio Iglesias' villas in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and in Lyford Cay in the Bahamas.

In videos, the two alleged victims give detailed accounts of their terrible experiences, some of them in tears. The singer had "destroyed their lives". The statements have been confirmed by acquaintances and doctors of the two women.

Julio Iglesias is one of the best-known and most successful singers in the world. In his career, the Spaniard has released 80 albums and sold hundreds of millions of records.

In 2000, Iglesias claimed that he had slept with more than 3,000 women. "It could have been a few more," the singer said at the time in an interview with the German magazine "Fit for fun".

