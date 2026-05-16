The ESC final in the ticker Wü-, wü-, wür-, wür- - Tsch-Tsch-Tsch-Tschüss +++ "This woman also wants to impress visually"
Valérie Glutz
16.5.2026
The ESC semi-finals are over and the whole of Europe is eagerly awaiting the big final show. Tonight at 9.00 pm it will be revealed who can impress with their show.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place in Vienna in 2026 because the Austrian opera singer Johannes Pietsch aka JJ won in Basel in 2025 with "Wasted Love".
- The two semi-finals took place on May 12 and 14, with the final taking place on Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 9 p.m. in the Wiener Stadthalle.
- Switzerland was eliminated in the second semi-final.
- blue News tickers Europe's XXL music party live for you.
The finalists
- Czech Republic: Daniel Zizka with "CROSSROADS"
- Bulgaria: DARA with "Bangaranga"
- Ukraine: LELÉKA with "Ridnym"
- Norway: JONAS LOVV with "YA YA YA"
- Australia: Delta Goodrem with "Eclipse"
- Romania: Alexandra Căpitănescu with "Choke Me"
- Malta: AIDAN with "Bella"
- Cyprus: Cyprus: Antigoni with "JALLA"
- Albania: Alis with "Nân"
- Denmark: Søren Torpegaard Lund with "Før Vi Går Hjem"
- Belgium: ESSYLA with "Dancing on the Ice"
- Finland: Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen with "Liekinheitin"
- Greece: Akylas with "Ferto"
- Israel: Noam Bettan with "Michelle"
- Coratia: LELEK with "Andromeda"
- Lithuania: Lion Ceccah with "Sólo Quiero Más"
- Moldova: Satoshi with "Viva, Moldova!"
- Poland: ALICJA with "Pray"
- Sweden: FELICIA with "My System"
- Serbia: LAVINA with "Kraj Mene"
- Austria: COSMÓ with "Tanzschein"
- Great Britain: LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER with "One, Two, Three"
- France: Monroe with "Regarde !"
- Italy: Sal Da Vinci with "Per Sempre Sì"
- Germany: Sarah Engels with "Fire"
Samuel Walder and Philipp Dahm ticker the ESC final for you.
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LivetickerNew posts
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Liveticker closed
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23:41
Who are the, well, our favorites?
Sämi says: Australia, Italy, Finland For me there is only Belgium. Smasher song. Sämi has no idea!
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23.4
Just imagine...
... you're standing outside the building, panicking that the scoring is about to start, watching SRF on your phone - and then of course they take soooo long 😐 But now we're back - please let's get on with it.
Yes, please! It's going on too long now.
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11.25 pm
Short break
Just there.
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11.18 pm
Last song for today
Finally, we've reached number 25. When I hear this song, I always imagine myself standing outside Berghain and not being able to get in. Austria sings about a dance license and you can't get in without one. But where to get in?
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11.12 pm
Tschü-Tschü-Tschü-Tschüss
Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch. Oh no, that's supposed to be "Cho-Cho-Cho-Choke Me". The Romanians don't pick me up at all with their dominatrix light show.
"Strong together" - that also applies to you and to us. The penultimate song (before the infinite scoring begins). A song that sounds sooo catchy - tsch, tsch, tsch - "choke me".
It's just a shame that she sings about choking, choking, choking. German sounds different. Well, the song is something to talk about, let's see where it ends up.
Cleverly talked out.
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23:08
"Jaaa ja jaa jaaa"
Robbie Williams from Norway is here. The song reminds me a lot of the Englishman's "Let Me Entertain You". The tattoos, the hairstyle and the outfit look confusingly similar. And then he sings: "Jaaa ja ja jaa jaaa." Well.
A change: something rocky for a change. Convincing? Nope.
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23:07
Hahahahaha
"How many are in the final?" asks the Walder right now... 😂😂😂😂😂😂
The interval inserts are going on too long for me!
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23
Italy: The singer, not the colleague
And now, clear the stage for the winner of ESC 2026. At least that's what I say. I love Italo disco and Sal da Vinci sums it up perfectly. La dolce vita, vino and lots of amore.
Our colleague Carlotta thinks the world of this man from Italy, who performs a poppy song that is somewhere soooo boring. Somewhere just before the year 2000. So it's the singer, not the VERY BORING colleague 😇
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22:56
Jallah, jallah, jallah
Had written down in the semi-final: "This woman also wants to impress visually." She probably does. Choreo with the dancers is also quite nice. Oriental vibes. But won't win, my 5 centimes.
Cyprus brings the warmth of the Mediterranean to Vienna. Belly-free and a voice that transports you straight to the beach. The weather here in Switzerland speaks a different language. At least I was warm for a minute and a half.
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22.51
Systeeee-heeem
Woman with a mask and a groovy beat? Why not. I notice how my hips slowly sway in the chair. Dahm sits there like a stick. Sweden? More of that, please.
No smoke alarm, but now the 90s are back. I've heard this song in some big disco before, haven't I? The laser show also reminds you of back then.
Uffta, uffta, olé, "Systeeee-heeem". Not my thing. Maybe a winning song. ONLY TIME WILL TELL!!!!
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22:48
From Mad-Max-Uschi to Tin Man
Oops, someone must have fallen into the Sielber chest. From Mad-Max-Uschi to the Tin Man. Well, 0 points from Samuel.
I just find that guy annoying. Time to steam. Let's see if the smoke alarm goes off...
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10.45 pm
The Mad Max Uschi with the strong voice
Make up your minds; choir or rap? Does that suit the ESC? I think not. But she can sing.
I remember! The Mad Max Uschi from the semi-final with the strong voice! She's got what it takes. The woman is impressive!
(I still wouldn't buy the single)
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10.40 pm
"Call me a softie"
And now the favorite. Not mine, but the viewers'. Oh, the violin makes me melancholy. Call me a softie. I don't care. Go Finland! My colleague Phil will probably disagree with me.
Admittedly, the Finn in the dark bathrobe sings quite well, but that violin fiddles too much into my brain. Maybe I'm just too old. The young Doro Pesch should stop fiddling around. No fire will help!
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10.38 pm
You can, but you don't have to
Panpipes at the beginning of the song. Nevertheless, you can't fall asleep, because after the prelude the keys are played. The song is good if you have to jog many kilometers - as motivation. Or just as a punishment.
I remember the song from the first semi-final and can tell that it's a little less bad with more beer. I mean that as a compliment.
It threw me back to 2016.
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22:26
Fuck, that woman has a voice!
Now that's a show. Finally my expectations are met. This is how ESC should be. I say France is the unexpected favorite. No matter what Dahm says...
What kind of voice does this 17-year-old have? The choreography with the dancers was also really great to watch. A brilliant performance!
Haha, Sämi wasn't expecting it, the landlubber!
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22:25
One, two, England
What I liked: Although they sing in English, I had the feeling that I understood a lot of the song. You can also sing the chorus at 5 atmospheres. I like it, but it's quickly forgotten. Let's be honest 😆
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10.22 pm
Yes or no?
So that we don't get bored, we can rate the individual songs and performances with a single buzzer. Result: The red one has been pressed more often than the green one so far.
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10.17 pm
Spirit
Folk singing and face painting. This reminds me a bit of the kindergarten outings when we painted our faces with mud and croaked nursery rhymes in the choir.
The girls' choir of the Klingon Empire at the ESC? A little gag for the Star Trek nerds out there. You are not alone!
Fun fact: When Scientology does family constellations, they play this exact song. Really!!!
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22.16
Favorite Bulgaria?
Two old white men discover their fountain of youth: the Bulgarian contribution. What is pleasantly striking: background dancers who are dressed normally. The song moves and the office chair turns slightly. Maximum office performance!
Note: I would describe myself as a white man, but not as old. Bulgaria belongs in the top three for me. Not just because of the performance...
Noooo, you're not old, colleague 😂😂😂😂
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22:09
"The mirror guy"
May I quote Mr. Dahm: "Oh, the mirror guy." As uncool as Philipp thinks the Czech is, I disagree. As a half-Slovak, I have to defend my Czech neighbors. I think the performance is bombastic.
Starts so well and then howls so much.
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22:05
Terribly charming
Starts like a James Bond song. And then the Schnügel guy, why don't I have so much hair anymore. I hate him. But the song is good. Playful. Loose and fluffy. A stage show without the fuss. And then the guy grins so charmingly. Terrible! I feel ten years older - thanks to HIM.
But the song is really quite good somewhere. (Yes, well, I wouldn't buy the single either).
I agree with you, Mr. Dahm.
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22
Rammstein 2.0 - Serbia rocks the stage
Rammstein, is that you? All joking aside, now it's Serbia's turn. And the song has it all. Epic like the Albanian track, but much darker. Well, once again I have to say: not for me!
Fire. Fire! Fire!!! FIRE! FIRE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
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21.55
Australia: Theater at the piano - or a "winner"?
Juheee, my favorite act is here. Delta Goodrem for Australia enchants not only me with her voice, but also the whole hall in Vienna. The people cheer. I have to say: she clearly has the potential to win.
Beautiful voice - beautiful dress. But this theater at the piano! And then this stilt comes out of the piano, which she pushes up.
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21:52
Is that necessary?
And I thought the ESC was about music. But no, digitalization and politics seem to be getting more and more space in the music show. In an interlude, Swarovski stands in an auditorium and rattles off various ESC facts together with a robot. Boring as hell!
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21:48
Dreamy. Dreamed away?
Interesting. I'm not convinced by this song either. Ukraine follows up with an opera ballad number. I thought Schwiez was better with the song "Alice".
Ukraine comes up with such a dreamy, balladic piece and a singer who you could swear you'd seen from afar in some university course. Quite a nice piece, but is it enough to win? I say: nope.
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21:44
Poppy but well...
It continues in quick succession. Greece in the familiar Tiger outfit. He also sings in his mother tongue. I welcome it. But the song takes some getting used to. Although Greece is in fourth place in the betting odds. Well, maybe I'm a bit peculiar.
Party number - it gets you going. With a synthy computer sound back into the 80s. A bit of "oriental flavor" - I don't want to be a foodie.
But I wouldn't buy the single now either.
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21:42
Outfit check presenters: Magnifique
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21:39
"For the honor of the Queen" - Albania is up next
An epic start and somehow it doesn't seem to stop with glittery outfits this year. Albania now fills the hall with choral singing. This time, the lyrics of the song are translated with subtitles. The gentleman sings in his mother tongue. That's what makes the ESC so special. Nowadays everyone always has to sing in English.
He does live role-playing in his spare time. For sure!!!
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21:36
In love with Belgium (only the song)
Lucky you! The scribblers are taking turns, and yours truly got Belgium. The song really impressed me in the first semi-final. Danceable, variable, fresh. Tired bones are cracking at the writing desk. Nice!
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9.30 pm
Emotional ballad from Israel - in French?
And immediately afterwards, Israel strikes the first note. What I hadn't noticed until now: He sings in French. That shows you how much time you have for the songs when you have to write all the time.
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21:27
"Dini Sara Engels"
"Dini Sara Engels" is what my better half said in the semi-final when Sara Engels performed. But surely I have nothing to do with her just because I was born there? It's not "min Adolf Hitler" either - I can't help it!!! Without wanting to compare them now.
The show with a lot of fire. So really, Sara is on fire. I don't think the song is that good.
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21:23
Denmark gets going
Søren Torpegaard Lund kicks things off with "Før Vi Går Hjem" - and I really didn't copy-paste the song title!
Like a music video from the 80s, "Thriller" in Scandinavian. Is Denmark actually part of Scandinavia? Never mind. The song is poppy, not bad at all - but I wouldn't buy the single tomorrow either.
Does anyone else buy singles? Never mind.
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21:18
Voting begins
The presenters explain the rules of the game. A change compared to previous years: Voting starts now - even before the performances.
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"Welcome to the biggest music event in the world" - "Servus all together"
And here are the two presenters: Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski. Both in glitter, both dressed in shades of purple and green respectively, and both welcoming the audience.
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21:10
A voice like a lion
Johannes Pietsch, alias JJ, the winner of the last ESC, is performing his winning song. Although I don't like the song, I have to hand it to JJ. The guy has a voice!!!
All countries are now called once and there is a short cheer.
It's almost like Rome, I'm already on the edge of my seat!
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21:03
Sooo beautiful
A little bird brings a paper boat to the ESC - here we go. And how... A symphony orchestra - and last year's winner JJ performs a song. The man can sing, as he proves once again.
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20:55
Countdown to the countdown
Epiney advertises for Sara Engels. Not entirely neutral! Schöneberger interviews a few more studio guests - all mega ESC freaks 😏 Now everyone should write who they love on little pieces of paper. So who wins 😴 5 minutes to go...
I have to say that I like the German ESC song this year. But it reminds me too much of Hänni's ESC song in 2019. Still, I'd be all for Switzerland if we were still in.
You Winkelried!!!
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20:42
A familiar face
Who can still remember this glittering gentleman? I do, because I had the pleasure of meeting him last year in Basel. Back then he told blue News: "I go to the ESC every year and have done so for as long as I can remember." I guess he keeps his word.
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8.37 pm
Sven is back again
Sven Epiney is hosting the ESC for the 18th time. Once again this year, the Swiss presenter will guide the audience through the evening and comment on the show.
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20.34 hrs
A look behind the scenes
This is where the professionals work: Because screenshots in the SRF player are impossible, your reporters will have a lot to do tonight and will be working - or rather bungling - by hand.
Keep us in your prayers!!!
😅
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20:26
Attempted bribe - too cheap
Luca Hänni is asked about Veronica Fusaro's exit. He was super surprised. The singer is also there herself: "I'm very proud of it", she says about her performance. Presenter Barbara Schöneberger solicits Swiss votes with the promise to buy "Rolex".
Well, thank you very much, -5 points!
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20:20
Moooooment....
--- why is Schöneberger on SRF???? Wait a minute, I'll have a look at ARD and ORF..... What? The countdown is the same everywhere? With one ratings clown each from Switzerland, Austria and Germany?
Wow! This is getting off to a good start!
And just like two years ago, Luca Hänni has to be there too. Why not Marius Bear or Céline Dion?!
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20:14
The favorites according to the betting odds
There's a lot of betting ahead of the final. At the moment, viewers have these five countries in the top 5: Finland, Australia, Bulgaria, Greece and Israel. (In that order).
The Eurovision anthem always makes me think of the old days 😭😭😭😭
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8.11 pm
Deep insights
I'm most looking forward to the "countdown" on TV before the show. It's great that ORF and ARD call it the same as we do!
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20:02
The duo is ready to go
Tonight is the big ESC show. So the final can begin. But who will be hosting the musical evening on blue News? Let me introduce you: Philip Dahm and Samuel Walder.
A few words about us:
"What do I write to you now?" asks my colleague Walder - I think we should publish this far for now. It doesn't get any better than this anyway!
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19.59
Final crew arrives
Samuel Walder and Philipp Dahm ticker the final for you today. We've gathered at the Hardturm and are settling in as best we can.
Because we're "just like you and me", we first have to fix our internet access problems.
😬
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Saturday May 16, 2026, 3.14 pm
Swedish finalist Felicia faints after dress rehearsal
The Swedish participant in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), Felicia, suffered a circulatory collapse after the dress rehearsal on Saturday night. This was reported by the newspaper "Aftonbladet", citing the head of the Swedish ESC team, Lotta Furebäck.
The radio station SVT told the German Press Agency that the singer had suffered a drop in blood pressure in her dressing room after the rehearsal. The reason for this was that Felicia was dehydrated - she had not drunk or eaten enough during the day.
In a statement obtained by dpa, the singer wrote that it was "incredibly hot" in the so-called green room and that she had become increasingly dizzy there. She later received "great help" from the medical staff on site. She slept well, drank and ate a lot. "Now I'm super ready for the day!" Felicia said in her statement.
According to the SVT statement, Swedish team leader Lotta Furebäck said that Felicia would not be taking part in the flag parade at the opening of the dress rehearsal due to the incident. The singer was also given permission to change after her performance so that she would not have to sit in her tight costume in the green room for the entire show. According to the press release, Furebäck said that they were also in contact with the Austrian broadcaster ORF regarding the heat in the arena.
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Which countries will be in the final?
As the host country, Austria will be taking part without any special qualification. Germany, France, Great Britain and Italy are also seeded from the outset and did not have to fight for a place in the semi-finals.
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Watch the second semi-final:
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The highlights of the first semi-final: