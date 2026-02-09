Daniel Kajmakoski at the Skopje Festival 2014. The singer was kidnapped but managed to escape. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 20,000 euros. KEYSTONE

The singer Daniel Kajmakoski (42), winner of "X-Factor Adria" 2014, was kidnapped in Belgrade on Sunday night. According to media reports, the alleged perpetrators demanded a ransom of 20,000 euros.

Carlotta Henggeler

A kidnapping took place in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Sunday night: Singer Daniel Kajmakoski, winner of "X-Factor Adria" 2014, was the victim of a suspected crime.

The kidnapping of Daniel Kajmakoski is confirmed. Milanka Rašić, the singer's PR manager, stated on Facebook: "The information that Daniel Kajmakoski was kidnapped during the night near the concrete hall in Belgrade is true."

The 42-year-old, who won "X-Factor Adria" in 2014, has lived in Belgrade for several years with his wife and their children. Born in North Macedonia, he grew up in Vienna from the age of six.

According to Rašić, Kajmakoski was tied up below the Kalemegdan fortress, near the well-known Betonhalle event center, and dragged into a vehicle with a foreign license plate. The perpetrators are said to have demanded a ransom of 20,000 euros, according to various media, including "rtl.de".

During the escape, the traffic police tried to stop the vehicle near Ruma. The car crashed into a crash barrier and the suspected kidnappers fled on foot.

After his release, Kajmakoski spent several hours at the police station. He has since returned home, and his condition is considered good under the circumstances. "He confronted the kidnappers calmly and courageously," said Rašić after a brief phone call.

The singer, who represented North Macedonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in 2015, will not be making any public statements for the time being. The focus is now on his recovery and the ongoing police investigation.

