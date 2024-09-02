Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz celebrated his birthday in Zurich, including watching football at the best address. Screenshot Instagram

Zurich showed its most glamorous side at the weekend: Heidi Klum and the Kaulitz brothers celebrated the Tokio Hotel duo's 35th birthday in style - including a boat trip, VIP party and football match.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz celebrated his 35th birthday in Zurich.

The twins from the band Tokio Hotel played at several Swiss festivals at the weekend. On Friday, Tom and Bill Kaulitz performed together with bassist Georg Listing and drummer Gustav Schäfer at the Seaside Festival in Spiez BE, and on Saturday they fired up the crowd at Sunnydays in Arbon TG.

The entire birthday program has now been revealed: The trio splashed around in Lake Zurich, visited a high-class pub and partied in a posh club with designer Yannik Zamboni. And they watched football - at the poshest address. Show more

Zurich once again asserted itself as a party city at the weekend. "GNTM" boss Heidi Klum and the Kaulitz twins Tom and Bill celebrated the Tokio Hotel brothers' 35th birthday in the city on the Limmat on Saturday evening and into Sunday. The Kaulitz duo's band was in Switzerland for various concerts at the weekend. They performed at the Seaside Festival in Spiez and at the Sunnydays in Arbon.

The program of the illustrious group had it all: party at the Icon Club, dinner at the Promibeiz on the lake basin - of course Klum and Kaulitz and their entourage were taken by cab boat from Bauschänzli to the restaurant.

In between, there was time for swimming and sunbathing on the lake.

It has now been revealed that Tom Kaulitz did not miss the Bayern match at the weekend. The 35-year-old guitarist watched the football match in a prime location: on the roof terrace of the Mandarin Oriental on Paradeplatz. The same address where pop star Taylor Swift is said to have stayed for her Zurich concerts.

Favorite club makes the heart beat faster

Tom and Bill Kaulitz emigrated to the USA in 2010. There they started watching the German national team matches. As a fan of the national team, Tom then also became a fan of FC Bayern Munich.

And a true fan doesn't miss the games of his favorite club, no matter where he is.

That's what Tom Kaulitz said to himself, which is why he didn't miss the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern and Freiburg on Sunday. Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum watched the game at the best address. On the rooftop of the Mandarin Oriental Savoy hotel on Paradeplatz.

It was worth it for Kaulitz and Klum to watch, as Bayern beat Freiburg 2:0.

More videos from the department