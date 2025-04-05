The songs of German singer Zoe Wees are profound and contain a very personal message. In an interview with blue News, she talks about a particularly dark chapter in her life: a relationship nightmare.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a musical break, Zoe Wees is back - and performed her new song in front of 13,000 people at the Energy Star Night in the Hallenstadion.

The German singer had her breakthrough in 2020 with the hit "Control", which was streamed over three billion times.

In an interview with blue News, the Hamburg native continues to talk about mental health.

"I take time for myself - I don't want to lose myself," says Wees. Show more

She is known for her profound lyrics. "Writing songs is therapy for me," says Zoe Wees in an interview with blue News.

In 2020, the then 18-year-old made her breakthrough with "Control" and stormed the singles charts overnight - she then became a sought-after artist at home and abroad.

The German singer is back after a musical break and is making a stop at Zurich's Hallenstadion.

As part of the Energy Star Night, Zoe Wees performs four songs from her repertoire in Zurich's Hallenstadion and gives the 13,000 spectators goosebumps.

Zoe Wees: "I want to be a voice for women"

In an interview with blue News, the Hamburg native explains that her brand new song "Hello Again" is her most personal song to date. In it, she deals with a toxic relationship - a topic that is still talked about far too rarely. In her case, it is about domestic violence that she experienced in her relationship.

The lyrics of "Hello Again" show how deep Wees' wounds run. For example, she sings: "I got used to the abuse and the suffering", or "Have you ever loved someone who left you green and blue?"

The musician goes on to explain: "I want to be a voice for women".

"Music is my passion and I've been doing it since I was little". She has never made up a story, but has always wanted to write about her problems. "It's my way of switching off from the world".

More from the department