This scaffolding has a purpose. The Zermatt unplugged festival has to prepare for snow every year. This year this has not yet been the case.
But if it does snow, the scaffolding is there to help push the snow away from the tents.
The attached sheet reads: "Zone 1, snow removal".
10.27 am
How much money visitors spend at the festival
A festival is not just fun for music lovers, it's also a big hit on the wallet. blue News asks visitors to Zermatt Unplugged.
Friday, April 11, 07.38 am
Mika sings on the tent stage today
Day four of Zermatt unplugged starts today. Spectators can once again look forward to a musical spectacle today.
Probably the best-known artist today is Mika. The Lebanese-British singer is due to give his concert on the tent stage at 8.30 pm. He became famous with the song "Take it Easy", which stormed the charts all over the world.
The magic is over, at least for today
Over and out for today: people stream out of the tent stage. A few will have a drink after Amy Macdonald's concert, but it's time to go back to bed. After all, tomorrow is the next highlight on the program at Zermatt Unplugged: MIKA.
We're calling it a night, but we'll be back in Zermatt for you tomorrow.
Amy Macdonald wows the sold-out tent stage
"Hello Zermatt": Amy Macdonald greeted a cheering crowd in the sold-out tent stage. "The people are in the mood," says our reporter, and they get goosebumps from the Scottish singer-songwriter.
Are you team ski or après-ski?
Just ski, après-ski after ski or straight into the après-ski? Tastes differ - at least in Zermatt.
Calm before the storm
The highlight of Zermatt Unplugged tonight is Amy Macdonald's performance. Before her concert on the tent stage, Tay Oskee "heats up" the crowds in the "Taste Village" with his melodic indie folk songs ...
Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm
While Tay Oskee plays music in the evening sun on the open-air stage in the "Taste Village" ...
... preparations are underway for Amy Macdonald's performance.
Four top five albums, millions of records sold and world tours - Amy Macdonald's "This Is The Life" made chart history.
Here at the "Zeltbühne", the Scottish singer-songwriter celebrates her comeback after her musical break.
The tickets are gone: 2200 visitors experience Amy Macdonald live.
Line-up on Thursday evening
Tonight, Cara Rose, Calexico and James Vincent McMorrow play to a sold-out crowd. For British singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, it's her first concert after a long break.