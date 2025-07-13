Moon&Stars festival ticker You'd better not say these sentences in Ticino
Valérie Glutz
13.7.2025
You have to work, are on vacation or simply haven't got any more tickets? No problem! blue News takes you to the festival in the ticker.
Moon & Stars 2025
- Moon & Stars takes place from July 10 to 20 on the Piazza Grande in Locarno.
- Visitors can look forward to performances by Scorpions, Megawatt, Clean Bandit, Scooter, Gigi D'Agostino and Rose Villain, among others.
-
18.49 hrs
Fans queue up for Zucchero - almost three hours before the concert starts
One of the main acts tonight is Zucchero. He plays at 9:45 pm on the Piazza Grande, but fans are already queuing up shortly before 7 pm. They want to make sure they get the best seat for the concert.
With over 60 million albums sold, Zucchero is undisputedly one of the greatest blues-rock artists in the world.
Zucchero has already played side by side with stars such as Bryan Adams, Bono, Joe Cocker and Sting, landing one hit after another. With songs such as "Senza una donna", "Diavolo in me" and "Baila", the charismatic Italian has written music history.M&S ZuccheroM&S Zucchero
-
18.15
You'd better not say these sentences in Ticino
There are phrases that are best avoided in Ticino. For example: "Can I have pineapple on my pizza?" blue News helps you to get on well with the locals.
-
6 p.m.
The festival site is slowly filling up
The anticipation for today's musicians is palpable in the air and can also be felt on the festival site. The streets gradually fill up, more and more people stroll around in a relaxed manner and get in the mood for the evening.M&S Tuesday eveningM&S Tuesday evening
-
5.30 pm
Do you already know these insider tips in Locarno?
When the Gotthard becomes a bottleneck, many German-speaking Swiss head for Ticino again. blue News has tested various insider tips for Locarno.
-
5 p.m.
Zucchero performs on the Piazza Grande tonight
New day, new music - and welcome back to the blue News ticker.
We recap yesterday evening once again: First, Brit Daniel Kemish wowed the audience, then it was on to up-and-coming pop singer Amaya Gloor from the Bernese Oberland. And finally, Nickless got the crowd dancing.
🎶"I still wait, wait, I'm still waiting for you"🎶
Don't panic, you'll soon get rid of the catchy tune. Because Moon&Stars has another wonderful program for you today - with plenty of catchy tunes: KT Tunstall will be shaking up the Piazza Grande from 8 pm. One of her best-known songs is probably "Suddenly I See".
At 9:45 pm, "the father of the Italian blues", also known as Zucchero, will play. And even better known for his song "Baila Morena".
So, as you can see, lots of catchy tunes today.
The Piazza Piccola and Piazza Magnolia also have a lot going on tonight .
-
4.30 pm
Samu Haber talks openly about homesickness
When Samu Haber sings the Sunrise Avenue hit "Hollywood Hills" at the end of his Moon&Stars concert on Sunday evening, the atmosphere on the Piazza Grande in Locarno finally boils over.
Before his show, Haber made a stopover with blue News host Bettina Bestgen. Among other things, he talks about how he thinks women play cooler football than men, why sport is so important to his life as a musician and how he deals with homesickness.
-
22.5
The instruments fall silent, the basses take over
As the instruments fall silent for the day, DJs take over the action in Locarno. So it's time for us to bring this evening to a close.
Thank you once again for your interest and we'll be back tomorrow when the action moves back to the Piazza Grande. See you then and good night.M&S degreeM&S degree
-
10.15 pm
There was a lot going on...
...and therefore deserves to be recognized once again. Nickless delivered what his reputation promised. That was pure energy. Who's to say that Zurich people have no temperament?
By the way, it's far from dead here in Locarno - despite the Monday blues. Various DJs take over the sound system for the rest of the evening in both Piazza Piccola and Piazza Magnolia.M&S NicklessM&S Nickless
-
21:52
"Ice, two, three..." - and the Piazza Piccola is already dancing
Nickless knows how to animate his audience with strikingly funky sounds. Here's another little gem:
-
21.49
Just on stage, now enjoying himself
Just a few hours ago, Lars was performing with Amaya Gloor at the Piazza Piccola, and now he's enjoying Nickless' show with friends.
-
9.40 p.m.
And the catchy tune is already in his head
🎶"I still wait, wait, I'm still waiting for you"🎶
Bet you can sing along? Locarno can definitely do it. In addition to Züridütsch, English also seems to be widely spoken here. Nickless' hit in the video:
-
21.26
Need proof of the mood?
This video should be enough. It's remarkable how Nickless from Zurich can express himself in his native dialect - and is apparently understood by everyone in Ticino.
-
21:05
Nickless plays - Piazza Piccola dances
This is summer. In a glorious evening atmosphere, Nickless is in a great mood and is extremely nimble with his drumsticks. The audience thanked him by turning up in large numbers and singing along. But see for yourself:M&S NicklessM&S Nickless
-
8 p.m.
Playing drums at a height of 120 meters? Easy for Nickless
In around 45 minutes, Nickless, the "singing drummer", performs on the Piazza Piccola. With his viral TikTok hit "Don't Stop The Car", the 29-year-old is delighting fans worldwide: over 3 million views and thousands of comments show how much the song is being celebrated from Switzerland to South Africa and the Philippines.
Nickless came up with something very special for the music video: After nine months of planning, he performed "Don't Stop The Car" at a height of 120 meters on a hot air balloon - including live drums and a breathtaking view.
He provided us with exclusive video material at the time. Due to the current situation, we are publishing it here once again:
-
19.37
Music that connects
What the Piazza Grande can do, the Piazza Piccola has been doing for a long time. Okay, the number of visitors is not quite on the same scale. But if the aim of music is to unite people of all ages and backgrounds, then it does full justice to this setting.
After British singer Daniel Kemish previously provided folky sounds, up-and-coming pop singer Amaya Gloor from the Bernese Oberland is currently impressing the audience.M&S MondayM&S Monday
-
7.04 pm
When the paintbrush becomes a microphone
Zurich artist Oibel1 (real name: Samora Bazarrabusa) has over 20 years of creative experience. His style is striking: Bold lines, bright colors and strong emotions.
With the "Bambini Workshop", Oibel1 is part of an interactive art project at Moon&Stars: every Sunday, a large collaborative painting is created in Piazza Magnolia, where children are invited to join in and express their creativity.
We visited Oibel1 yesterday. Watch the video to find out what he thinks of the project and the resulting work of art.
-
6.08 pm
Zucchero got the day wrong
"I thought Zucchero wasn't on the Piazza Grande until tomorrow?" writes a blue News editor about this picture. For the ticker crew, who apologized on behalf of the team for the bad joke, the question arises: And with colleagues like that, what are you supposed to achieve?
The Italian old master will actually be performing in the flesh tomorrow at 9.45 pm in Locarno.
-
5.44 pm
"Alvaro must return to the Gotthard traffic jam"
Who has to go back to the Gotthard traffic jam? Who gets to go back to the hotel room? And who is going on honeymoon with? Visitors to Moon&Stars rated yesterday's acts Kamrad, Alvaro Soler and Samu Haber. Here we go:
-
17.37
Samu Haber sings "Alli mini Äntli"
In addition to the Sunrise Avenue hit "Hollywood Hills", Samu Haber also performed the equally well-known classic "Alli mini Äntli" yesterday. Not on stage, but into the blue News microphone. Here is the video proof:
-
5.20 pm
This is what the floor looks like on the Piazza Grande
A look at the Piazza Grande demonstrates: The action tonight is clearly taking place on its little sister, the Piazza Piccola. Where yesterday thousands of concertgoers were dancing, laughing and singing together, today there is a yawning emptiness.
-
5 pm
Missed yesterday's concerts?
In the 7-day replay of blue Zoom you can watch the performances of Kamrad, Alvaro Soler and Samu Haber again.
-
Monday, 4.50 pm
Piazza Piccola: The little sister comes up trumps
What an evening it was yesterday. From the very first song, Kamrad knew how to get the crowd going. After that, Alvaro Soler delivered in his usual manner and the audience sang along loudly to his big hits. And closing act Samu Haber didn't need a warm-up phase, but connected with the audience from the very first note.
New day, new music - and today it's free! Because the Piazza Grande is having a day off, the Piazza Piccola is stepping into the breach. Daniel Kemish, Amaya Gloor and, from 8.45 pm, Swiss shooting star Nickless will be playing there.
-
23.13 hrs
Bye bye, Hollywood Hills - see you tomorrow
An eventful concert evening is history. Just as the rain did the night before, people are now streaming out of the Piazza Grande. Judging by the satisfied faces, the trip seems to have been worthwhile for most of them.
If you've been tempted this evening and want to immerse yourself in the unique Moon&Stars atmosphere, here's a heads up: there won't be any concerts on the main stage tomorrow, but there will be several shows to marvel at on the Piazza Piccola. Nickless will be performing, among others. And it's all free!
After so many impressions, we need a break too. We say goodbye to the ticker front for today and look forward to tomorrow. 🎶 Bye bye, Hollywood Hills 🎶
-
22:51
Samu Haber: "Don't show that to the Swiss police"
Before his show, Samu Haber is allowed to immortalize his hands in Locarno - and is worried about the use of his fingerprints. "Don't show it to the Swiss police," says the Finnish singer. He also mentions a possible crime he may have committed. Find out which one in the video.
-
22:44
Hollywood Hills!
There were big question marks over whether Samu Haber would sing the Sunrise Avenue hit "Hollywood Hills" or not. Resolution: He is doing it right now! A moment that this concert evening deserved.
-
10.39 pm
The Piazza Grande sparkles so beautifully for Samu
When Samu Haber plucks his guitar strings and strains his vocal chords, the crowds listen. This is what it looks like:M&S Samu HaberM&S Samu Haber
-
10.10 pm
Four buzzers for Samu and crew
As frontman of the band Sunrise Avenue, Samu Haber has thrilled millions of music lovers around the globe. Today, he proves that he can do the same with his solo album. Anthemic pop-rock songs and energetic catchy tunes simply still work.
Or to put it another way: on "The Voice of Germany", the performance so far in Locarno would probably have been enough for a four buzzer.
-
21:55
Bring Samu Haber into your living room
We're broadcasting his Moon&Stars concert from now, 9.55pm, on blue Zoom and here on blue News.
-
9.47 pm
Samu sings, Locarno claps
"I got a young boy's heart", sings Samu Haber in his song "Me Free My Way". The audience in Locarno appreciates it and claps along vigorously. Watch and listen here:
-
21.25
Ready for the final furioso? Here comes Samu Haber
Respect to anyone who still has fuel in their body's dance engine after two such energetic shows. But even if the bottle is empty, it will certainly be filled automatically in the coming hours: Samu Haber has taken the stage. Locarno is ready for a brilliant finale.
-
21:21
Alvaro has delivered so much...
...that a photographic review of the great show is definitely worthwhile. Here you go:M&S AlvaroM&S Alvaro
-
21.09
Locarno as the Ballermann of modern times
Who needs Mallorca or Barcelona when you can celebrate your hen party in Locarno? And to better music than at the Ballermann(editor's note: statement is merely the subjective opinion of the editor).
It is not known what the photographer said before taking the photo. Here's a guess: "If you think weddings are stupid, put your hands in the air."
-
8.50 pm
Art - also for the eye
There's also plenty to discover in Locarno apart from the music. Every Sunday, for example, a large collaborative painting is created in Piazza Magnolia, where children are invited to join in and express their creativity. Today, Zurich artist Oibel1 is leading the interactive art project.M&S Live-PaintingM&S Live-Painting
-
20.30 hrs
Stream the concert by Alvaro Soler
Alvaro Soler's concert at the Piazza Grande will be streamed from now, 8.30pm, on blue Zoom and here on blue News.
-
8.29 pm
Mishaps on stage? Happens to the greats too
blue News already met Alvaro Soler for an interview at the Energy Star Night in April. Among other things, he opened up about his mishaps on stage. Due to the current situation, the interview is linked again below:
-
20.26
This is what it sounds like when Alvaro Soler spontaneously picks up the recorder
What does a bad school grade have to do with Alvaro Soler's recorder skills? And what does it sound like when he spontaneously creates a summer hit with it? Here is the answer:
-
20.19
When even dance grouches shake their hips
With his mix of Latin American rhythms, catchy melodies and positive energy, Alvaro Soler is one of the most successful artists in the German-speaking world. In Locarno, he proves once again why this is the case.
There was hardly a hip to be seen that wasn't at least swaying to the beat. And you can bet that some of the owners of these hips would otherwise claim to be a dance grouch.
-
20.04 hrs
Little sister plays big
As the name suggests, the big concerts take place on the Piazza Grande. But the little sister Piazza Piccola also has a lot to offer - for example at the concert by Swiss alternative rock band Joside, which takes place at the same time as Alvaro Soler's show.
-
19:52
Locarno or Madrid, the main thing is Alvaro
Who would have thought that the Swiss audience would be so sure of the lyrics to Alvaro Soler's Spanish songs? Okay, admittedly, a "PaaaParapa Paaa" is probably the same in all languages. See for yourself:
-
7.35 pm
One highlight follows the next - Alvaro Soler on stage
It's one hit after another here. Take a quick breather and the next star, Alvaro Soler, takes to the stage. His summer hits such as "El mismo sol", "Sofia" and "La Cintura" seem tailor-made for Switzerland's sunniest region.
-
7.21 pm
Because it was so beautiful...
The show continues soon in Locarno with Alvaro Soler. And if you weren't there on the Piazza Grande, you can watch and listen to Kamrad's concert in the stream here from 7.30 pm !
-
7.19 pm
Kamrad performs his super hit "I Believe"
-
7.08 pm
"He's a pretty sweet guy"
"The concert was awesome. 10 out of 10", says Selina to blue News host Bettina Bestgen - shortly before Kamrad starts his biggest hit "I Believe". She only knew a few of his songs and will be following his music more closely in future.
And she also seems to have taken a liking to the German pop singer's looks: "He's a pretty cute guy," says Selina. Kamrad has gained at least one new fan today. "I think many more," says Selina.
-
6.48 pm
This is how Piazza Grande hops to Kamrad
One thing is clear: skipping is definitely more fun in the sun. Want a video to prove it? Here it is:
-
18.26
Kamrad plays - and Peter listens
Are electronic melodies and guitar riffs mutually exclusive? Not with Kamrad. The new star in the pop music firmament rings in the evening on the Piazza Grande.
His music actually seems to please Peter too: The rain stops just in time for the start of the concert. And Kamrad delivers from the very first note. Nothing stands in the way of a magical concert evening.
-
6.03 pm
Locarno is ready - despite the muddy weather
Anyone who thought that only the "Schlammgallen" Openair in St. Gallen reserved the rainy weather for itself is very much mistaken. Even in the sunny Ticino it sometimes pours from the sky. But see for yourself:M&S RainM&S Rain
-
17.47
Alvaro Soler and football? "Luckily I had other talents"
Ever since the Swiss national team's dramatic quarter-final appearance, football fever has finally broken out in this country. In the knockout round, the national team will face Spain, the country of Alvaro Soler's birth.
Is the Spanish-German musician already nervous? Probably not: "I've never really connected with football," he tells blue News host Bettina Bestgen. But hear for yourself how he feels about the world's most popular sport:
-
17.28
What's on today on the Piazza Grande
Big emotions packed into even bigger anthems and lyrics to sing along to: Anyone who has secured a ticket for the Piazza Grande today is to be envied. The weather may not be playing ball yet, but that is of secondary importance with this program.
Shooting star Kamrad kicks things off at 6.15 pm. By the time Alvaro Soler takes to the stage at 7.35 pm, summer will be back, at least musically. And the final fireworks will be provided by Finnish hit-guarantor Samu Haber himself from 9.25 pm.
-
5.10 pm
First impressions - Samu Haber at the soundcheckM&S 1M&S 1
-
5.05 pm
How well do you know Moon&Stars?
Anyone who has closely followed the festival in Ticino in recent years has a clear advantage. But who knows, maybe you still know the right answers. Find out in our quiz.
-
5 p.m.
Benvenuti from Locarno
Welcome to the Moon&Stars ticker. From the fourth to the sixth day of the festival, blue News will be reporting live from Locarno. And the program has it all: Tonight Kamrad, Samu Haber and Alvaro Soler will thrill the audience with their many sing-along hits.
-
Sunday, July 13
Enjoy concerts in the livestream