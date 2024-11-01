Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, in court in Atlanta in December 2022. Keystone

US rapper Young Thug has pleaded guilty in a trial for gang crime and illegal possession of weapons. A plea bargain saves him from 40 years in prison - instead, he must serve a 15-year probation period with strict conditions.

US rapper Young Thug (33) has pleaded guilty to several charges in an ongoing criminal trial over allegations of gang crime. This brought the proceedings against the Grammy award winner, which began last year, to a surprising end.

The judge in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia sentenced the singer, who was arrested in 2022, to 40 years in prison, which he will not have to serve in return for his guilty plea and the time he has already spent in prison.

However, during a 15-year probation period, the rapper must adhere to strict conditions, stay away from weapons, gangs and drugs and is not allowed to live in his hometown of Atlanta for ten years. The public prosecutor's office had demanded a long prison sentence.

Young Thug is said to be a co-founder of a gang

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested in Atlanta in 2022. He and other people were accused of involvement in gang crime, among other things. According to the public prosecutor's office, Young Thug is a co-founder of the Young Slime Life gang in Atlanta. YSL is also one of the names of his music label.

The musician initially denied the allegations, but has now pleaded guilty to charges including participation in criminal street gang activities and possession of weapons.

He was remorseful in court. He had learned from his mistakes and now wanted to send a corresponding message with his songs, said the 33-year-old. The judge admonished him to be a role model for young people. As part of his conditions, he must also carry out social work.

Young Thug started his music career in 2011 and quickly became a big name in the rapper scene beyond the US metropolis of Atlanta. His 2021 album "Punk" reached the top of the US charts from a standing start. He won a Grammy in 2019 for his collaboration on the hit song "This Is America" by rapper Childish Gambino.

