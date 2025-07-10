7.14 pm

Well, what was going on? A festival-goer was taken into custody by the police. blue News

Strange scene on the site: Suddenly, several security staff storm onto the campsite and take a young man into custody. The reason? He is said to have threatened another guest. "The word knife was also used," his friends describe. They are shocked by the incident: "He was with us the whole time and didn't do anything."

A colleague of the arrested man, a German festival guest, is particularly upset: "If you tell someone you want to cut them off, you don't get arrested straight away - or is that how it is in Switzerland?" The man is currently being detained.

The police have now arrived. A colleague spoke to an officer: "They are accusing him of threatening several people with a bag knife." The accused must now be remanded in custody.

At the request of blue News, the Thurgau cantonal police confirmed that one person had been arrested. "We received a report that a man had threatened another person with a knife," says a police spokesperson. Further information on the incident will not be released until tomorrow.