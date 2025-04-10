Live ticker for Zermatt Unplugged Zermatt Unplugged 2025 is history - the best moments and highlights
Lea Oetiker
12.4.2025
The Zermatt Unplugged Festival 2025 once again attracted thousands of visitors to the Swiss Alps. Music fans got their money's worth against a fantastic mountain backdrop. You can read about the most emotional moments and highlights here.
- The Zermatt Unplugged music festival has been taking place once a year since 2007. This year it is from April 8 to 12.
- Over 120 concerts will be held on 17 stages, spread throughout the village and on the mountain.
- This year's line-up includes stars such as Clueso, Samy Deluxe, Gigi Perez, Paris Paloma, Amy Macdonald and more.
- blue News is on site and reporting live.
9:12
Phone prank at the end - will you succeed in the challenge?
Imagine you're chilling at Zermatt Unplugged and a stranger takes over your cell phone and calls your friends in your name. The challenge: the person contacted must not notice the prank.
Does it work? We put it to the test.
08:00
A glass of white wine there, a beer there
White wine, beer or a cocktail? What do festival visitors like to drink at Zermatt Unplugged?
blue host Bettina Bestgen asked around at the festival - and asked for the best anti-hangover tips.
You can see the best advice against a stubborn head the day after in the poll above.
10.15 pm
Zermatt Unplugged 2025 comes to an end
After the Clueso concert, this year's Zermatt Unplugged festival edition comes to an end. There were many great concerts and even more magical moments. The weather couldn't have been better - apart from a small rain shower today. From Amy Macdonald to Clueso, the festival invited you to dream.
This concludes the live ticker and thank you for your interest. Summer is just around the corner and our festival summer will continue soon. See you soon!
9.09 pm
Clueso on the main stage
The last concert on the main stage has started. Clueso, who was a guest twelve years ago, receives thunderous applause from the very first song.
He greets his audience and says that he always looks at the Matterhorn and can't stop being amazed. He wishes that we could all forget the world outside for this moment.
7.50 pm
"That's an easy number of steps"
How many steps do you walk per day? You walk a lot at Zermatt Unplugged, but how many steps do you take on such an exhausting festival day?
18:43
This is your favorite drink at Zermatt Unplugged
Beer or wine? Or would you prefer ginger tea? We wanted to know what festival visitors prefer to drink.
5.28 pm
17 stages at Zermatt Unplugged
Zermatt Unplugged has a total of 17 stages - from the small stage in the chapel to the tent stage and up to the Blue Lounge at 2,580 meters, there is something for every taste. This also applies to the Cervo stage, near a chalet next to the forest.
4.51 pm
These are the acts you want to see at Zermatt Unplugged 2026
The festival has already brought many stars to Zermatt, but which acts would you like to see next year? We have asked.
3.54 pm
What does your cell phone wallpaper look like?
Pictures of your loved ones, your pets, nature - nothing is as individual and personal as the wallpaper on your phone. We wanted to know which wallpapers Zermatt Unplugged visitors have on their cell phones.
2.03 pm
Rain in Zermatt
It has started to rain - the Matterhorn has also hidden. People are increasingly looking for shelter. But it should get better towards the end of the afternoon.
1.45 pm
Guessing professions at Zermatt Unplugged: "I am a necessary evil"
We say: You can tell by looking at people's professions. But during the test on the festival site, it wasn't as easy as we thought.
12 o'clock
Sweet temptations: The Taste Village opens its doors
The Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged is preparing for its last day. The stands open at 12 noon - a large crowd is expected.The Taste Village at Zermatt UnpluggedThe Taste Village at Zermatt Unplugged
Saturday, April 12, 11 a.m.
On to the final spurt of the festival
We start the last day of Zermatt Unplugged: while the weather couldn't have been better recently, today it's cloudy - and there's even a tiny chance of snowfall. The big highlight takes place at 8.30 pm with Clueso's concert on the main stage.
10.20 pm
A cozy festival day comes to an end
While Mika plays in the tent, the atmosphere in the Taste Village is exuberant and cheerful. Those who couldn't get a ticket for inside let the evening fade away outside. We also say goodbye and look forward to tomorrow.
7.47 pm
A look backstage - cozy feelings
Backstage, the musicians can retreat to a cosy yurt. Next to the main stage tent, there is another backstage area for a quick change of clothes or to take a deep breath just before the show - it's only a few steps to the stage. Perfect.Zermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom BackstageZermatt Unplugged 2025 Greenroom Backstage
18:49
Probably the smallest fire engine in the world is ready and waiting
Zermatt is "car-free" - but not completely. Small electric cars are allowed. They look like rolling toasters. And the fire department also uses such a tiny vehicle to get through the narrow streets. The fire department is of course also prepared during Zermatt Unplugged and until two years ago always had five people on duty to be able to respond quickly.
6.11 pm
The atmosphere in Zermatt: relaxed
The mixture of music, the impressive mountain landscape, the most beautiful spring snow, Zermatt hospitality and the incomparable atmosphere on the Matterhorn make the festival a unique overall experience.
5.43 pm
"People the People" gasp for air after the concert
After their concert 2500 meters above sea level, the band members of "People the People" are thrilled with the view of the Matterhorn and the "great weather". The sun is shining brightly and he has of course applied sun cream in the morning, says singer Jan Imboden.
The band normally plays in Zermatt, reports Jan Imboden. That's already high, but here it's another 1,000 meters higher, which is quite different. It was just fine for an hour, but he did notice a difference.
Tomorrow, "People the People" will play again at Taste Village in the valley.
Many of the band's friends were at the concert. But of course there were also many festival visitors. The organizers make sure that the people are well distributed across the various stages.
3.58 pm
This is how expensive the festival visitors' outfits are
14.14 hrs
This is where the stars hang out - "The most beautiful backstage area"
1.42 pm
"It's not like the Hallenstadion"
Visitors to Zermatt aren't just there for the music, they also enjoy other things, as Joshua, 35, says: "The combination is so special: skiing, the mountains, long sunny days and small concerts with a living room feeling! Not like the Hallenstadion."
11.32 am
What does this scaffolding have to do with snow?
This scaffolding has a purpose. The Zermatt Unplugged festival has to prepare for snow every year. This year this has not yet been the case.
But if it does snow, the scaffolding is there to help push the snow off the tents.
The attached sheet reads: "Zone 1, snow removal".
10.27 am
How much money visitors spend at the festival
A festival is not just fun for music lovers, it's also a big hit on the wallet. blue News asks visitors to Zermatt Unplugged.
Friday, April 11, 07.38 am
Mika sings on the tent stage today
Day four of Zermatt Unplugged starts today. Spectators can once again look forward to a musical spectacle today.
Probably the best-known artist today is Mika. The Lebanese-British singer is due to give his concert on the tent stage at 8.30 pm. He became famous with the song "Take it Easy", which stormed the charts all over the world.
The magic is over, at least for today
Over and out for today: people stream out of the tent stage. A few will have a drink after Amy Macdonald's concert, but it's time to go back to bed. After all, tomorrow is the next highlight on the program at Zermatt Unplugged: MIKA.
We're calling it a night, but we'll be back in Zermatt for you tomorrow.
Amy Macdonald wows the sold-out tent stage
"Hello Zermatt": Amy Macdonald greeted a cheering crowd in the sold-out tent stage. "The people are in the mood", says our reporter, and they get goosebumps from the Scottish singer-songwriter.
Are you team ski or après-ski?
Just ski, après-ski after ski or straight into the après-ski? Tastes differ - at least in Zermatt.
The anticipation is great
The highlight of Zermatt Unplugged tonight is Amy Macdonald's performance. Before her concert on the tent stage, Tay Oskee "heats up" the crowds in the "Taste Village" with his melodic indie folk songs ...Zermatt Unplugged: Calm before the stormZermatt Unplugged: Calm before the storm
Line-up on Thursday evening
Tonight, Cara Rose, Calexico and James Vincent McMorrow play to a sold-out crowd. For British singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald, it's her first concert after a long break.
You can find the whole program here.
You'd better not say these sentences at Zermatt Unplugged
What is the name of that mountain again? And can you get to Zermatt by car? You'd better not say these sentences in Zermatt.