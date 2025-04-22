  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss ESC act Zoë Më: "I want to build a bridge across the Röstigraben with my music"

Carlotta Henggeler

22.4.2025

Swiss ESC hopeful Zoë Më is under a lot of preparation stress. Nevertheless, she talks to blue News about the power of language as a bridge across the Röstigraben, her goal in Basel and her plans for the future.

22.04.2025, 17:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Zoë Më will enter the ESC final in Basel on May 17 with starting number 19 out of 26.
  • Her song is called "Voyage". The song is a playful pop ballad in French.
  • The Fribourg native is not interested in betting odds or scores: "I want to reach people's hearts with my music," she says in an interview with blue News.
Show more

The countdown to ESC 2025 in Basel has begun. Swiss ESC hopeful Zoë Më is in the middle of preparations for her show. She has already completed two hot rehearsals in pre-ESC shows - her pop ballad has been well received by the audience.

Now it's time to step on the gas. Despite the stress of preparations, blue News meets a deeply relaxed Zoë Më. She says of her ESC song: "I want to build a bridge across the Röstigraben with my music."

Her goal at the ESC 2025? "I want to win people's hearts," she says. The 24-year-old is not interested in rankings or betting odds.

Watch the video to find out what Zoë Më plans to do after her ESC performance - and how her song "Voyage" sounds a cappella.

More videos from this section

More about the ESC

Swiss ESC legends Simmons and Şereftuğ.

Swiss ESC legends Simmons and Şereftuğ"The ESC used to be a stepping stone, but no longer"

Stage construction ESC 2025.

Stage construction ESC 2025"The audience will be very close - it's going to be a great show"

Music. Nemo announces new song for ESC performance

MusicNemo announces new song for ESC performance

More from the department

King of the country Carlo Brunner.

King of the country Carlo Brunner"I'm your gango for heavy work, darling"

Transported away by helicopter. Norway's Queen Sonja in hospital with breathing difficulties

Transported away by helicopterNorway's Queen Sonja in hospital with breathing difficulties

"It's never been this bad""Beatrice Egli Show" suffers heavy ratings slump