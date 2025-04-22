Swiss ESC hopeful Zoë Më is under a lot of preparation stress. Nevertheless, she talks to blue News about the power of language as a bridge across the Röstigraben, her goal in Basel and her plans for the future.

Carlotta Henggeler

Zoë Më will enter the ESC final in Basel on May 17 with starting number 19 out of 26.

Her song is called "Voyage". The song is a playful pop ballad in French.

The Fribourg native is not interested in betting odds or scores: "I want to reach people's hearts with my music," she says in an interview with blue News. Show more

The countdown to ESC 2025 in Basel has begun. Swiss ESC hopeful Zoë Më is in the middle of preparations for her show. She has already completed two hot rehearsals in pre-ESC shows - her pop ballad has been well received by the audience.

Now it's time to step on the gas. Despite the stress of preparations, blue News meets a deeply relaxed Zoë Më. She says of her ESC song: "I want to build a bridge across the Röstigraben with my music."

Her goal at the ESC 2025? "I want to win people's hearts," she says. The 24-year-old is not interested in rankings or betting odds.

Watch the video to find out what Zoë Më plans to do after her ESC performance - and how her song "Voyage" sounds a cappella.

