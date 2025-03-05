Zoë Më represents Switzerland at the ESC 2025

Zoë Më will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel SRG

The 24-year-old musician Zoë Më will represent Switzerland at the ESC in Basel. This was announced by SRG.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 24-year-old Zoë Më from Fribourg will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel.

The singer and songwriter sings in German and French and won awards such as "SRF 3 Best Talent" in 2024.

The ESC 2025 will take place in Basel from 13 to 17 May and will be watched by over 160 million people worldwide. Show more

Zoë Më from Fribourg will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest. For the Basel native, this marks the start of a unique adventure: "Representing Switzerland at the ESC when it hosts the biggest music event in the world is a huge honor and somehow surreal."

The singer and songwriter is looking forward to her time in Basel: "I'm from Basel, my grandparents live here. This is a 'full circle moment' as it's written in the picture book." A promising career across the Röstigraben.

The big "little fairy" sings in French and German

Zoë Më is a 1.80 meter tall "little fairy" with two hearts in her chest: she sings in German and French, moving between poetic pop and chanson. Born in Basel, she initially lived in Germany before moving to Freiburg FR with her family in 2009.

She began writing her own songs at the age of ten. Her love of the French language shaped her musicality, which she acquired through school, friends and her own enthusiasm.

This talent for building musical bridges between cultures has been recognized many times: in 2024 she was awarded the titles "SRF 3 Best Talent" and "RTS Artiste Radar". Her bilingual EP "Dorienne Gris" also earned her appearances at renowned festivals such as the Montreux Jazz Festival and Luzern Live.

160 million viewers watch the ESC each year

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place in Basel and is being organized by the SRG ESC project team together with the Basel project team and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The semi-finals will be broadcast live from the St. Jakobshalle on SRF 1 on May 13 and 15, 2025, and the final on May 17, 2025. This year, artists from 37 countries will come together and take the opportunity to present themselves and their country during this music festival. With over 160 million viewers worldwide, the competition is one of the biggest television events in the world.