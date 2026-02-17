The Zürich Openair will not take place. sda

The Zürich Openair will not take place this summer. The organizers are talking about a "creative break" and are announcing a new festival in Glattbrugg for 2027.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zürich Openair is taking a break in 2026 and will not take place this summer.

The organizers cite postponements of international festivals and difficult planning conditions as the reason.

The festival in Glattbrugg is set to return in 2027 with a new concept and an expanded experience. Show more

The Zürich Openair will not be held in 2026. As the organizers announced on Tuesday, the festival is taking a "creative break" and wants to use the time gained for a strategic realignment. The event will not take place again at its usual location in Glattbrugg until 2027.

The main reason cited by the organizers is the postponement of international festivals, which has made planning more difficult. Against this backdrop, a conscious decision was made to suspend the open air for a year and to fundamentally develop the concept further.

According to the press release, the break will be used to "sharpen the focus of the content and program". In addition, the aim is to create new dimensions of experience for the audience and rethink the infrastructure and staging concepts. The aim is to return in 2027 with "fresh energy" and an expanded festival experience.

The Zürich Openair has been one of the biggest music festivals in the Zurich area for years and attracts thousands of visitors to Glattbrugg every year. It is not yet known what specific changes will be implemented in 2027.

For fans, the decision means a festival-free summer season in Zurich. However, the organizers emphasize that this is explicitly not an end, but a timeout - with clear prospects of a comeback.