21.58 hrs

At no time this year was the number of visitors so great that measures had to be taken to direct people along the parade route, Zurich city police announced on Saturday evening.

By 9 p.m., 28 people had been arrested, mostly for theft and violations of the Narcotics Act. So far, five people have been taken to the Zurich sobering-up and care center after excessive consumption of alcohol and/or drugs due to endangering others.

At Zurich main station, the cantonal police have arrested six people for various offenses.

Zurich Police and Rescue treated around 520 people by 9.30 pm. This corresponds to an increase compared to the previous year, according to a press release issued on Saturday evening. Most of the treatments were for cuts and abrasions, heat-related circulatory problems and intoxication. One person had to be hospitalized in a life-threatening condition.