A satirical action thriller, a moving prison drama and two heart-warming animated films: The blue News film editors present their movies of the year.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you The blue News film editors present their personal cinema highlights of 2025 in the video above.

The result is a colorful mix of the most diverse genres - two animated films make it into the selection.

The Swiss production "Heldin" by Petra Volpe and "September 5" by Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum are missing from the selection, but deserve a special mention. Show more

Which movies really impressed the blue News editorial team in 2025?

Fabienne Berner, Gianluca Izzo, Adrian Kammer and Roman Müller choose their personal highlights - and explain in the video above what makes these films special experiences.

The result is a surprisingly eclectic mix of films from a wide variety of genres. In addition to a brand-new, satirical action thriller and a touching prison drama, there are two cleverly directed animated films in the selection.

Two outstanding productions from Switzerland

Of course, the past cinema year offered other highlights that did not find their way into our video selection, but definitely deserve a special mention.

The shortlist for our editorial team's top films included the sci-fi comedy "Bugonia", the epic post-war drama "The Brutalist", the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" and the Danish pitch-black comedy "The Last Viking".

Two films with a Swiss connection also deserve special mention: "Heldin" by Petra Volpe captures the day-to-day work of a nurse. Thanks to its formidable production, the film is on the shortlist for the 2026 Oscar nominations in the "Best International Feature Film" category.

And the nerve-wracking thriller "September 5" by Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum was nominated in the "Best Screenplay" category at the last Oscar ceremony.

