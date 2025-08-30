DreamWorks landed a surprise hit with "The Bad Guys" in 2022. For the second part, blue News not only met the dubbing voices and the director for an interview, but also put them to the test in games.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The bad guys are back - this time as "good guys", who promptly stumble into the next mess.

The dubbing voices, including Awkwafina, Maria Bakalova and Natasha Lyonne, and director Pierre Perifel are in the game check at blue News.

In the sequel to the animated hit "The Bad Guys", cool action meets cheeky humor once again. DreamWorks landed a surprisingly big hit with the first film in 2022.

Now the animal antiheroes are back - and this time the reformed bad guys try to be really good. But before they know it, the ex-rogues are caught up in the chaos of a criminal mega-coup that even catapults them into outer space. The arsonists behind the crime are a particularly cunning group of ganovines: the Bad Girls.

The existing dubbing voices of Sam Rockwell, Zazie Beetz, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos are joined by Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne and Maria Bakalova as the new voices of the Bad Girls.

blue News put the newly formed Bad Girls and other dubbing voices to the test in various little games. How good are their animal instincts? How well do they know the characters they are portraying? And how well do they know their new movie?

Director Pierre Perifel also met blue News for an interview and talked to him about the cool animated film. You can watch the whole conversation in the video below.

Interview with director Pierre Perifel

