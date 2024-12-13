  1. Residential Customers
Trend without end blue News tests Dubai ice cream - with surprising results

Vania Spescha

13.12.2024

First Dubai chocolate, now Dubai ice cream: the next dessert hype is here. blue News tested whether the ice cream with angel hair and pistachios actually tastes good - with surprising results.

13.12.2024, 11:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Dubai ice cream is on many people's lips after Dubai chocolate.
  • The new ice cream creation is being touted as an exclusive delicacy and is raising high expectations.
  • A taste test by the blue News editorial team aims to clarify whether the Dubai ice cream lives up to expectations.
Show more

Swiss chocolate lovers have just got up in the middle of the night to buy one of the 500 Dubai chocolate bars at Lindt Home of Chocolate in Kilchberg ZH.

It was foreseeable that it would not stop at Dubai chocolate. There are now also Dubai croissants, even Dubai sausage and Dubai ice cream.

In Switzerland, the latter is only available in blue cinemas. blue News has tested whether and how Dubai ice cream tastes for you.

