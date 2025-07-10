His voice was as much a part of Swiss football as the kick-off to the game: Fredy Hunkeler, legendary DRS radio reporter, has died at the age of 77. According to an obituary first reported in the "Luzerner Zeitung", the Lucerne native succumbed to a long illness on June 25.
He became known as the distinctive voice of Radio DRS - at Olympic Games, football World Cups and in Swiss sporting events. He began his career as a newspaper journalist at the age of 21. In 1984, he switched to radio - and from the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, he was up close and personal with the really big games.
Burial right next to the football pitch
There he also scored a coup that has stayed with him to this day: a spontaneous and relaxed interview with Diego Maradona straight after training. After retiring from SRF, he also worked as a football commentator for Teleclub, now blue Sport.
He also showed his profile away from the microphone - for example when he clashed with the then FCL president Romano Simioni. He had unceremoniously banned him from the Lucerne Allmend stadium because of a mocking article about Johan Cruyff.
Hunkeler is buried at Ebikon cemetery - directly opposite the pitch of the local football club.