Börni Höhn in 2007 as a contestant on the casting show "MusicStar". KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

The well-known "MusicStar" participant Börni Höhn is expecting her first child - it will be a boy. She announced the sweet news during a performance.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you She became famous throughout Switzerland during the third season of the SRF casting show "MusicStar" - now Börni Höhn is expecting her first child.

She announced this during an appearance on "The 80s Live Show".

Her son is due to be born in mid-August. Show more

Former "Musicstar" participant Börni Höhn is expecting her first child. The singer made her pregnancy public during a performance on "The 80s Live Show" on "Das Zelt", as reported by"Blick".

According to the report, Höhn suddenly pulled her dress down slightly during a performance, revealing her bulging belly.

"Wants to know what a small version of us looks like"

"For a long time, I didn't know whether I really wanted to have children," the singer told the newspaper. "But two and a half years ago, I met the man with whom I could imagine taking this step." She is "mega happy" in her relationship with entrepreneur Pascal Müller: "I now really want to know what a little version of the two of us looks like," Höhn continued.

Her son is due to be born in mid-August. "I'll be forty on August 11. It's quite possible that I'll spend that day in hospital," she says.

Höhn became famous throughout Switzerland in 2007 at the age of 20 when she took part in the third season of the SRF casting show "MusicStar". In the end, she came fourth.