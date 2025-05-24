Climbing mountains and crossing bridges despite a fear of heights? Heights coach David Elsasser claims he can even help hopeless cases overcome their fear. A self-experiment.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Weak knees, shock paralysis and the desire to hold on to something: Bruno Bötschi's fear of heights has already thwarted his plans several times.

Now the blue News editor has declared war on his fear - during a one-to-one seminar with height coach David Elsasser

One day later, Bötschi tests his new self-confidence on the Cliff Peak on the 2184-metre-high First above Grindelwald BE.

This skywalk juts out 45 meters into the void. Will the anxious journalist actually master this challenge? Show more

I suffer from a fear of heights.

I get weak-kneed on bridges, and when I'm out and about in the mountains and it's steep downhill, I break out in a sweat and feel the urgent need to cling on to something immediately.

Climbing towers and mountains and walking across suspension bridges despite a fear of heights? Heights coach David Elsasser says he can help even hopeless cases like me to overcome their fear.

I bathed in ice, but now it's time to get down to business

blue News readers will remember that I have already faced a few challenges: I bathed in ice and I went winter swimming.

But this time it's really getting down to business.

"Fear is an indispensable warning system for us humans," says Elsasser. However, if you suffer from a fear of heights like I do, your system is out of balance.

Together with the experienced height coach, I want to venture up to Cliff Peak on the 2184-metre-high First above Grindelwald BE.

This metal walkway with suspension bridge and viewing platform meanders spectacularly along the rock face, while the abyss opens up beneath your feet and is visible through the grating with every single step.

An absolute horror for an anxious person like me.

Watch the video to find out how I fared in the fear of heights seminar and whether I really rose to the challenge on the Cliff Walk afterwards.

