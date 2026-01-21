Ursula Andress has filed a criminal complaint against her asset manager. (archive picture) picture alliance / Volker Dornberger/dpa

Embezzlement, forgery, money laundering in French-speaking Switzerland: 89-year-old Ursula Andress is making serious allegations against her financial advisor posthumously. The Vaud public prosecutor's office is investigating. The case involves 18 million francs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ursula Andress has filed a criminal complaint against her deceased asset manager Éric Freymond, who allegedly invested around 18 million francs without her knowledge.

The Vaud public prosecutor's office is investigating several people, including a lawyer and a notary, for mismanagement, forgery of documents and money laundering.

Freymond was already involved in a case with a Hermès heir. Show more

Swiss actress Ursula Andress (89), known as the first Bond girl in "James Bond - 007 hunts Dr. No" alongside Sean Connery, has filed a criminal complaint against her former asset manager Éric Freymond.

He is alleged to have moved and invested around 18 million francs without her knowledge. The money allegedly flowed into worthless shares and alleged art purchases, among other things. Freymond died last year in Gstaad BE.

The Vaud public prosecutor's office is investigating on suspicion of mismanagement, forgery of documents and money laundering. In addition to Freymond, a lawyer and a notary from the canton of Vaud are also the focus of the investigation, as reported by the newspaper "24 heures".

Involved in the case of the Hermès heirs

Éric Freymond was a well-connected wealth manager from Geneva and part of high society. He had already been under pressure before because of another case. He was accused of embezzling assets belonging to the Hermès heir Nicolas Puech. At the beginning of July, Freymond was questioned in Paris in this connection and admitted to some of the allegations. Two weeks later, he died at the age of 67. The authorities assume suicide. Shortly afterwards, Ursula Andress filed a criminal complaint.

The criminal investigation is being conducted by public prosecutor Philomène May. The Vaud Ministry confirmed that proceedings were opened on September 4, 2025. The offenses being investigated include mismanagement, forgery of documents and money laundering.

