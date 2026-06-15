Bonnie Tyler had planned about 30 concerts for this summer. (File photo) Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

After weeks of worry, there is good news about Bonnie Tyler. The British singer has awakened from her medically induced coma. Doctors report progress but also warn that the rock legend remains seriously ill.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bonnie Tyler has awakened from an induced coma after several weeks.

The singer continues to receive treatment in an intensive care unit in Faro, Portugal.

The complications were caused by surgery following a bowel perforation. Show more

Fans of British rock singer Bonnie Tyler can breathe a sigh of relief. As her management announced on Monday, the 75-year-old has emerged from an induced coma.

“Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but she remains seriously ill,” her team explained. The musician continues to receive treatment in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Faro, in southern Portugal.

Despite her continuing critical condition, the doctors treating her are cautiously optimistic. They expect Tyler to make a full recovery. However, the recovery process will still take some time.

Her health problems began in early May. After suffering a bowel perforation, the singer had to undergo surgery. Complications arose as a result, prompting doctors to place Tyler in an induced coma.

Performances Canceled

Since then, fans worldwide have been following her condition with concern. Now, for the first time in weeks, there is some positive news.

Due to her health condition, all scheduled concerts and public appearances through the end of August have been canceled or postponed.

Her management thanked fans for their support over the past few weeks. “We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support from around the world,” the statement reads.

The family continues to ask for privacy. Further information will be released as soon as new details regarding her health become available.