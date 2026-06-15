After weeks of concernBonnie Tyler has come out of her coma
Sven Ziegler
15.6.2026
After weeks of worry, there is good news from Bonnie Tyler. The British singer has come out of her medically induced coma. Doctors report progress, but warn that the rock legend remains in serious condition.
15.06.2026, 15:48
Sven Ziegler
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Bonnie Tyler has awakened from an induced coma after several weeks.
The singer continues to receive treatment in an intensive care unit in Faro, Portugal.
The complications were caused by surgery following a bowel perforation.