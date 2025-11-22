It is Boris Becker's fifth child and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro's first. Screenshot Instagram

Boris Becker and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro have become parents. It's a girl and her name is Zoë Vottoria Becker.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Boris Becker and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro have become parents.

Their daughter was born on Friday.

Her name is Zoë Vottoria Becker. Show more

Former tennis pro Boris Becker and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro have become parents. They shared the happy news on Instagram: "Welcome to the world," Becker writes under the photo. His hands, those of his wife and their daughter can be seen.

He also mentions the baby's name: Zoë Vottoria Becker. She was born on Friday. This makes her an early birthday present for her father - Becker turns 58 on Saturday.

It is Boris Becker's fifth child and Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro's first. The little girl came earlier than planned, the birth was actually not expected until next month.

Back in June, Becker said on the "Becker Petkovic" podcast: "It will be a Christmas present or in mid-December." Mother and daughter are doing well, Becker told Bild.